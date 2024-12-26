Christmas Day saw the misdemeanours of scheming Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) exposed to all before she was violently left for dead in the Albert Square gardens after being hit over the head by a shovel by a mystery assailant.

In the Boxing Day episode, Cindy was found by former mother-in-law and nemesis Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), and an ambulance was called as the Square was left shaken by what happened.

Later, it was revealed that Cindy had survived her attack but barely and was forced to go into emergency surgery before being placed in a medically induced coma.

The finger of suspicion has been pointed in multiple directions with most of the Beale-Knight clans carrying a motive for wishing Cindy dead.

In fact, Boxing Day ended with Cindy's ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) manipulating his brother Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) into giving him a false alibi to the police while carrying a bloodied white shirt, which feels...suspicious.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was left for dead on Christmas Day. BBC

Now we have a timeline for when the truth will be revealed - February 2025.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw confirmed: "Our 40th-anniversary storylines have been in the works for some time, but even at the very start of planning, we knew that we wanted to reveal the identity of Cindy’s attacker as part of this.

"Many characters currently find themselves in the line of question, but over the coming weeks, the audience can look out for clues themselves to who may be the culprit.

"Cindy’s attacker reveal is just one of many stories we have planned for the anniversary as it is set to be a week of explosive drama for the audience to remember."

On top of Cindy's attacker due to be revealed, the Christmas Day 2024 episodes also confirmed that fans can look forward to the latest wedding of Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) after the pair revealed they had chosen the date of 19th February 2025 for their nuptials.

If that wasn't enough, there have also been reports of a huge explosion set to rock the Queen Vic and potentially killing off beloved characters.

Finally, we're sure there will be more surprises, perhaps some shock cameos no one saw coming too!

The Christmas season has also treated us to the surprise return of actor Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates, but the beloved classic character is already lying about what brings him back to Walford - but boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed we have a long stint for the character to get to the heart of what's going on with Nigel.

