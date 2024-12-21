But she will be back on our screens on Monday 13th January, as teased by new BBC spoilers, for an "emotional conversation" with Reiss.

And it's not just Sonia who is in a bind.

After Bianca learned the truth about Reiss, he lured her to a lock-up before brutally attacking her and bolting her inside – and weeks on from that ordeal, we've yet to receive an update on her fate.

Will she escape her hell in this year's festive special?

Bianca confronts a killer BBC/Kieron McCarron

EastEnders will first air at 7:30pm on Christmas Day, before returning at 10:35pm that same night – with a cliffhanger ending expected.

"A few things happened on Christmas, which I intentionally didn't read [the script] because I knew that Kat and Alfie were going to be involved, and I didn't really want to know what was going to happen in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day," Shane Richie previously told RadioTimes.com.

"But oh my God! I sat there watching this story unfolding in the Queen Vic that happens on Christmas Day, and as a fan of the show anyway, I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe this! Stop!'"

He added: "I had to do a line and I kept messing it up because I was so taken in with that the storyline that was happening. You're in for a lovely treat this Christmas Day."

Viewers can also look forward to Cindy Beale's lies finally being exposed and Denise Fox receiving a very special gift.

EastEnders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

