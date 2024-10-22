In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Shane Richie revealed that the cast are "coming to the end of filming Christmas Day" and brace yourselves, because there is turbulence ahead!

Teasing what's to come, Richie said: "A few things happened on Christmas, which I intentionally didn't read [the script] because I knew that Kat and Alfie were going to be involved, and I didn't really want to know what was going to happen in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

"But oh my God!

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders BBC

"I sat there watching this story unfolding in the Queen Vic that happens on Christmas Day, and as a fan of the show anyway, I was like, 'Oh my God I can't believe this! Stop!'"

He continued: "I had to do a line and I kept messing it up because I was so taken in with that the storyline that was happening.

"You're in for a lovely treat this Christmas Day."

While remaining awfully tight-lipped on what's to come, when pressed on how he'd sum up the events of Christmas, Richie concluded: "Deceit, tragic and sad."

Well, the opportunities could be endless!

It isn't yet known what will unfold on Albert Square this Christmas, with show bosses keen to keep the mystery alive, however it'll be sure to follow in a hall of fame of explosive festive specials if Richie's comments are anything to go by.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

