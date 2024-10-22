Shane Richie teases EastEnders Christmas special: 'It’s tragic and sad'
The actor told RadioTimes.com he "couldn't believe" what happens.
While Christmas is still two months away, the stars of EastEnders have been hard at work as they film the festive episodes – but they may not be as cheerful as one might hope.
Of course, last Christmas saw Keanu Taylor meet his fate at the hands of Linda Carter, something that has hung over the heads of The Six since Christmas Day – and it appears even more drama is on the way.
In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Shane Richie revealed that the cast are "coming to the end of filming Christmas Day" and brace yourselves, because there is turbulence ahead!
Teasing what's to come, Richie said: "A few things happened on Christmas, which I intentionally didn't read [the script] because I knew that Kat and Alfie were going to be involved, and I didn't really want to know what was going to happen in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day.
"But oh my God!
"I sat there watching this story unfolding in the Queen Vic that happens on Christmas Day, and as a fan of the show anyway, I was like, 'Oh my God I can't believe this! Stop!'"
He continued: "I had to do a line and I kept messing it up because I was so taken in with that the storyline that was happening.
"You're in for a lovely treat this Christmas Day."
While remaining awfully tight-lipped on what's to come, when pressed on how he'd sum up the events of Christmas, Richie concluded: "Deceit, tragic and sad."
Well, the opportunities could be endless!
It isn't yet known what will unfold on Albert Square this Christmas, with show bosses keen to keep the mystery alive, however it'll be sure to follow in a hall of fame of explosive festive specials if Richie's comments are anything to go by.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.