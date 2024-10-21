Avani previously lied to her mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) that she was dating pal Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman). Priya advised Avani to wait until she's ready to have sex, but she remains unaware that Avani is really seeing an 18-year-old boy called Mason.

As the youngster texted Mason that she had bought some condoms, her brother Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) spotted the message and challenged Avani, who tried to shut him up.

Noticing that something was up, Ravi confiscated Avani's phone, asking Priya to help him unlock their daughter's phone. The pair also shared a warm moment, before Ravi ultimately chose not to snoop at Avani's phone.

After getting her phone back, Avani met up with Mason, who was keen to have sex with her in his car.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Avani explained that she didn't want to do so yet, and Mason threw her out of the vehicle, leaving her with a busted lip and bloodied knees.

Ravi was horrified to see Avani in such a terrible state, and with Priya having told Ravi that Barney was Avani's boyfriend, Ravi confronted the young man.

When Barney stood up to Ravi in public, Ravi took him elsewhere, and ended up terrifying Barney, and nearby locals, by dangling him over the bridge that overlooked Walford market. Will Ravi come to his senses?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.