Here are all your EastEnders spoilers from 21st - 24th October 2024.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Kat Slater reveals Tommy Moon's violent behaviour

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater. BBC

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) returns from Birmingham early, startling Kat, who tries to hide her injury. He soon spots her bruise, and Kat lies that she got it from a boozy night out with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Alfie chats to Stacey, and realises Kat is lying, while Kat fumes at Tommy for using her credit card without her permission.

But the pair are unaware that Alfie is listening in on their conversation, and he soon demands answers.

Angry Tommy rages as Alfie looks on with worry. BBC

After a questioning from Alfie, Kat finally admits it was Tommy who injured her. Later, the family sit down for a meal with Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), but chaos ensues after an altercation between Tommy and Freddie.

The following morning, Kat and Alfie are reeling from a night of carnage, but Kat continues to make excuses for Tommy's behaviour.

Then, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) suspects that Freddie is keeping a secret for Kat, but what will she uncover?

EastEnders is working with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC on this hard-hitting storyline.

2. Protective Ravi Gulati plots revenge on Barney Mitchell

Ravi confronts Avani and Nugget. BBC

Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) catches Avani texting a boy, but she begs him to keep quiet.

Ravi later confiscates Avani's mobile, and asks Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) to help him get into the phone.

Priya tries to calm Ravi with the news that Avani told her in confidence that she is dating Barney. Ravi decides to give the teen her phone back, before Avani secretly meets up with Mason, telling him she is not going to have sex with him.

Barney Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Mason tells her to leave, but Avani ends up with a busted lip. Ravi and Priya share a charged moment at Walford East, but soon an upset Avani arrives and Ravi spots her.

Ravi is convinced Barney is to blame for Avani's situation, and he decides to teach the boy a lesson! Ravi and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) come to blows when Ravi decides to make a spectacle of Barney.

Avani has a tough week. BBC

Avani races to the scene and forces Ravi to stop, but soon Ravi and Teddy square up to each other just as the police arrive. Teddy later calls Harry with a plan to hit back at Ravi.

At Walford East, the Panesars comes to terms with the events of the previous night, and debate how to take revenge on the Mitchells. Suki (Balvinder Sopal) insists she doesn't want to see any more of her family behind bars.

Nish (Navin Chowdhry) concludes that he and Suki will reach out to Teddy, and the pair meet him in the café. Is the battle only just beginning?

3. Teddy Mitchell is given further cause for concern

Teddy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Following the week's drama, Teddy attempts to make an alienated Barney feel more included in the family. But his efforts fall flat, leading Barney to make a decision.

Harry is intrigued when he hears Barney on the phone, and he and Teddy are left worried by what they discover.

Does this have anything to do with Barney and Harry's mother Nicola, soon to appear in Walford?

4. Harry Mitchell and Penny Branning blackmail Jack Branning

Penny confronts Harry. BBC

Penny and Harry blackmail Jack, who heads to The Arches to demand answers. Harry orders Jack to agree to his blackmail terms by the end of the week, before Jack reveals a worrying discovery to Penny.

Penny later confronts Harry, but he is quick to settle her concerns. Harry retaliates and tells Jack that the deadline has moved forward to tomorrow.

At The Arches, Jack reluctantly agrees to turn a blind eye to Harry's dodgy dealings, but what hold does Harry have over Jack?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

