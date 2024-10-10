Joe and David had been estranged for a number of years on and off, and David looked emotional as he spoke to Joe and made arrangements to visit him and his daughter, Holly (Chloe Marshall).

We're still recovering from this joyous twist, but given all the years off screen, you may be wondering about Joe's backstory, and what exactly happened to him during his time in Walford.

So read on below as we dive into Joe's history and remember all he went through, safe in the knowledge that – as far as we can tell – he's enjoying happier times now.

What happened to Joe Wicks in EastEnders?

In 1996, Joe was grieving the death of his sister Karen when he arrived in Albert Square to look for dad David. Karen had lost her life in a car crash after an argument with Joe, and he had only sustained minor injuries at the time. David initially rejected his son, but became more attentive after Joe ran away and turned up at his home.

Joe moved to London with mum Lorraine (Jacqueline Leonard), but Joe was still disturbed by the loss of Karen, blaming himself for her death as their row had been about who got to sit in the front seat of the car, and Karen was in the back when a lorry crashed into them. Joe developed schizophrenia, and his behaviour became increasingly strange.

He attempted to take his own life, kept newspaper articles about aliens, and hoarded a dead cat in a box in his bedroom, but eventually sought help for his mental health condition.

While living on the Square, Joe dated Sarah Hills (Daniela Denby-Ashe) and they became engaged. But when Joe had a fling with his second cousin, Mary Flaherty (Melanie Clark Pullen), he realised he was too young to get married and called things off.

In 1997, Joe and Lorraine moved back to Bolton, and we later heard that he had reconciled with Sarah, years after their split.

When David visited his dying mum Pat Evans (Pam St Clement) in 2012, he revealed that Joe was in a relationship with a woman who had children.

David had stayed with them for a while, but his and Joe's relationship apparently went sour once more. Some time later, David explained to Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) that he lost contact with Joe, and didn't know where he was living.

But with relations having since been restored, it looks like David has another chance to bond with Joe. With all the chaos and drama in EastEnders, this was a very welcome sprinkling of delight for soap fans.

