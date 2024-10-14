Having spent the night with estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Denise tried and failed to sneak out of the house.

Jack made her breakfast, and pointed out that they had yet to apply for their final divorce order, so maybe they could give their marriage another go.

But after Jack announced the news that any official evidence of what happened at Peggy's had been permanently corrupted, Denise left, coming face-to-face with her guilty daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

Chelsea warned Denise off getting cosy with Jack, knowing that Denise would crack and admit all to him before long.

A frustrated Denise explained that the footage had been corrupted, and so Chelsea was off the hook.

D's oblivious sister Kim (Tameka Empson) was supportive of the reunion between her and Jack, and Denise was torn over whether to complete the divorce or agree to try and make it work.

Meanwhile, Jack's daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) struggled with the progress of her recovery during a physiotherapy session, and rowed with big sister Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), who Amy and Jack blamed for the crush.

Jack's niece Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) was also suffering with pain from the incident, while Penny made plans to return to Paris, devastated that her innocence could not be proven.

Penny visited her dad and sister to say her goodbyes, and when another argument broke out, Denise tried to defend Penny.

But as the situation escalated, Denise could take no more.

She brought the fighting to an abrupt halt when she declared that Chelsea was responsible for the crush at Peggy's. How will Jack and Penny react to this bombshell?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

