Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 14th - 17th October 2024.

7 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Denise Fox reveals Chelsea Fox's guilty secret

Amy struggles with her recovery. BBC

Chelsea orders her mum to keep her distance from Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), while oblivious Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) is all for Denise and Jack's reunion.

At the hospital, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) is upset at the rate of her recovery, and a row breaks out between her and big sister Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine).

Lauren is still in pain too. BBC

Penny later decides to leave Walford, and arrives at the house just as Denise and Jack are trying to lift Amy's spirits. As the situation escalates, Denise finally reveals that Chelsea, not Penny, was to blame for the crush at Peggy's.

The Brannings reel as Denise explains Chelsea's actions, and Penny confronts Chelsea. Jack insists that Chelsea hand herself in to the police, but she refuses.

Jack confronts Chelsea. BBC

As Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) continues to cope with the pain caused by her own injuries in the crush, Amy summons her cousin for support.

Lauren takes Amy home, and after Amy dishes out some harsh home truths, Chelsea decides to confess to the police after all.

Chelsea is emotional as she prepares to hand herself in, and as the week draws to a close, Denise and Kim discuss recent events. Will Chelsea go through with her plan?

2. Nish Panesar continues to come between Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin

Nish is not giving up. BBC

As Suki and Eve flaunt their engagement plans in front of him, Nish concocts a new plan, asking son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) to speak to Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar) and arrange for little Tye, son of the late Jagvir (Amar Adatia), to visit the Square.

As Eve and Suki's engagement party gets under way, Suki is touched when Vinny reveals that Nish arranged for their grandson Tye to visit.

Suki and Eve are the picture of happiness. BBC

At the request of Avani and Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), Suki reluctantly invites Nish to join the celebrations, and he accepts.

Nish is warmed to have the family all together, until he hears Eve and Suki discussing his imminent demise, and he soon makes a phone call.

Eve makes last-minute plans for her and Suki to travel to Yorkshire. Nish manipulates the situation, leading Suki to decide to stay home for Tye - much to Eve's dismay.

Suki spends time with Nish and Tye. BBC

Eve softens after a chat with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), and calls to apologise to Suki. But it's clear Nish is not happy with her intrusion into their family time.

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) is shocked to see Nish and Suki playing happy families with their grandson, questioning Suki on whether Nish can be trusted. Will Suki see through Nish?

3. Freddie Slater joins Bianca Jackson at her doctor's appointment

Bianca and Freddie in EastEnders. BBC

Freddie is happy that his microphone has recorded hours of content outside Beale's Eels, but he's distracted to spot Bianca on her way to see the GP. Freddie accompanies Bianca against her will, but what will the doctor have to say?

Freddie became convinced that B may have ADHD like him, while viewers already know that she has been suffering with depression.

Is Freddie right, and either way, will Bianca accept the help she desperately needs? Despite her recent antics, we all know she has correctly worked out killer Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) guilt. Can Bianca prove it?

4. Junior Knight plays games with Cindy Beale

Priya realises she's being used. BBC

Junior tries to get in touch with Cindy following her engagement to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), but she avoids his calls. A wounded Junior confronts Cindy at Beale's Eels, but she is adamant their affair is over, and asks him to leave.

In The Queen Vic, Junior snaps at Peter Beale (Thomas Law) as he discusses his parents' second engagement. Junior later asks Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) for a drink.

Cindy is not happy with Junior. BBC

Cindy is anxious to see Ian and Junior chatting, realising that Junior is intent on playing games. Meanwhile, Priya soon clocks that Junior isn't interested in her, and abruptly ends the date.

A vindicated Cindy watches the scene, but Junior ups the ante and invites Peter for a drink, with Cindy deciding to join them. Things soon take a turn for the worse, but what exactly happens next?

5. Teddy Mitchell wins Sharon Watts over - then stands her up

Harry intervenes with Sharon and Teddy. BBC

Teddy tries to impress Sharon by helping Kathy with last-minute prep for Suki and Eve's party. Teddy later asks Sharon on a date, but she rejects him again.

However, Kathy encourages Sharon to give him a chance, only for his son Harry (Elijah Holloway) to put his foot in it when the pair are chatting.

Harry decides to make it up to his dad by setting up a date for Teddy and Sharon in The Arches. Teddy rails at Harry for being deceptive, but Sharon had already cottoned onto the plans and decides to attend anyway.

Sharon asks Teddy for a drink, but he has to bail to look after younger son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), who is upset over an altercation with Avani at McClunky's. Will Teddy and Sharon get another chance at a date?

6. Avani Nandra-Hart faces sex pressure from older boy Mason

Teddy, Avani and Barney in EastEnders. BBC

Avani and Mason kiss in The Arches, but she rushes off when he makes it clear he wants more - despite knowing she is only 15.

Avani confides in Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) at McClunky's, who tries to convince Avani not to sleep with Mason - but the pair are unaware that Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) has heard them.

Teddy invites Avani to play video games with Barney, and she accepts. But their games are interrupted when Priya arrives to demand answers, having heard about Avani's predicament from Tommy.

Will Priya be able to help Avani?

7. Jean Slater and Harvey Monroe make up - as she worries for Kat Slater

Mo and Jean blag a job. BBC

Jean returns home from Greece, but Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is still in the doghouse as they share a frosty exchange.

Later, Jean and Mo Harris (Laila Morse) secure a temporary cleaning job from Teddy, and Jean worries about Kat's wellbeing after hearing differing versions of events from Kat and Tommy.

Jean confides her worries in Harvey, but conversation soon turns to their relationship, as the pair decide to try again. But will Jean uncover Tommy's abuse of Kat?

EastEnders is working with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC on this hard-hitting storyline.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

