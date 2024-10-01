Denise Fox (Diane Parish) grows closer to estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) - but will she reveal daughter Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) role in the club crush?

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) receives a special message from beloved late wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), while Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) terrorises mum Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 7th - 10th October 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. David Wicks returns – and is shocked to see Cindy Beale alive

David gets quite the shock when he spots Cindy. BBC

David is back, leaving Cindy reeling as spots him and tries to keep out of sight.

Cindy tells ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) why David's return has her so rattled, and George advises her to front it out.

David and Cindy catch up. BBC

After meeting with Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), David gets a shocking blast from his past, finding Cindy very much alive – and standing right in front of him.

David has a lot of questions for Cindy, and the pair catch up on the past two decades. But will things be amicable between the exes?

2. David Wicks and Bianca Jackson have a heart-to-heart

Bianca and David in EastEnders. BBC

David's first encounter with Bianca sees her engrossed in the campaign to release her wrongly imprisoned half-sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) from prison.

B trips and falls into a pile of bin bags, only to find dad David staring down at her!

David speaks to Reiss. BBC

Soon, he realises that Bianca needs him more than ever, and she and David have some deep conversations. But what do the pair discuss?

Can David help a struggling B, and what has brought him back to Albert Square after a ten year absence?

3. Ian Beale makes an admission about his future with cheating Cindy

Ian is not happy to see David with Cindy. BBC

Ian tells son Peter Beale (Thomas Law), and Peter's partner Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), that he and Cindy might remarry – only, he fumbled the proposal!

Later, Ian is horrified when Bianca reveals that his half-brother David is back.

Ian visits Cindy's daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) to make amends, and tells her he has a big plan for Cindy.

Ian makes amends with Anna. BBC

By Thursday, Cindy is forced to juggle several different tricky situations over the course of an evening. What has she got herself into now?

Cindy's current lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), opens up to dad George about his mystery woman, with his feelings for Cindy weighing heavy on his heart.

Ian and Cindy in EastEnders. BBC

George is intrigued when Junior admits his affair started as a fling, but has developed into something more serious – and he thinks the woman feels the same way.

With George oblivious that his ex-wife is sleeping with his son, will Junior confess his love to Cindy?

4. Will Denise Fox confess Chelsea Fox's crime to Jack Branning as they grow closer?

Denise feels guilty after a chat with Yolande. BBC

Denise arrives home early after hearing the news about Pastor Clayton, and shares a heart-to-heart with Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) about honesty and truth.

This triggers guilty Denise into opening up in a vague way about her lies over the club crush, and with Yolande's words about the corrosive nature of lies ringing in her ears, Denise prepares to tell Jack the truth about Chelsea causing the crush.

Will Denise admit what she knows?

Jack and Penny in EastEnders. BBC

Meanwhile, Jack is overwhelmed with the demands of caring for Amy and running the house single-handedly. He reluctantly agrees for eldest daughter Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) to come over for Amy's sake, and is pleased to find Amy in much better spirits.

But Jack ruins the mood with a tactless comment that upsets Penny and causes a massive row. Denise makes it her mission to fix the father and daughter's relationship, and gets them both to attend Denzel Danes's (Jaden Ladega) 16th birthday party.

Later, Jack tells Denise how grateful he is for all she has done for their family, delivering a moving speech about how amazing Denise is. Could the former couple reunite?

5. Jay Brown gets a 30th birthday message from the late Lola Pearce-Brown

Jay turns 30 next week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's Jay's 30th birthday, and he's showing Kat and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) a video message from Lola when Tommy ruins the mood.

It's the latest in a stream of sweet videos recorded by Lola before her death last year from a brain tumour. Lola also filmed a special message for grandfather Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) daughter Janet (played by Grace), who turned 18 this year.

No doubt there will be more footage from Lola as her beloved daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) grows up. In the present, though, will Jay have a worthy celebration?

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

Kat and Tommy in EastEnders. BBC

Kat tells the boys that Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) has got the manager's job at the Minute Mart. But money is still an issue for the family, so a misguided Tommy plans to steal from the café until owner Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) catches him.

Kathy suggests Kat should have a stern word with Tommy, but when Kat tries to talk to the teen, he physically intimidates her.

Tommy scares Kat. BBC

Later, Kat asks Tommy to stop making so much noise, and Phil is stunned to witness Tommy being viciously rude in response.

Kat again tries to speak to her son about stealing from the café, and when he tries to leave, Kat grabs him. What will happen next? EastEnders is exploring child-to-parent abuse with this storyline.

EastEnders is working with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC on this hard-hitting storyline.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

