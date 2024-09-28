It couldn't come at a better time for his daughter in Walford, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), who has been struggling with her health - but also with Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) currently in prison for a crime she didn't commit.

She's desperate for someone to listen to her theories about Reiss (Jonny Freeman) being responsible for the crime - will her dad be the one to do so?

In some first-look pictures from the moment of their reunion, it's not quite a normal meeting.

Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bianca is taking part in the Save Our Sonia campaign but trips over and falls into a pile of rubbish bags.

As she emerges from the bin bags holding her head, she is astonished – and confused – to see her estranged dad looking back at her.

Michael French as David Wicks and Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

David quickly realises his daughter needs him more than ever - but why is he back in the first place?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

