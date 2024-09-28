EastEnders reveals first-look images as David Wicks returns for reunion with daughter Bianca
Bianca gets a big shock.
There's some big drama ahead on EastEnders as the BBC soap prepares to welcome another exciting returning character to Albert Square.
This time, it's the turn of David Wicks (Michael French) to pop back, having been last seen in 2014.
It couldn't come at a better time for his daughter in Walford, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), who has been struggling with her health - but also with Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) currently in prison for a crime she didn't commit.
She's desperate for someone to listen to her theories about Reiss (Jonny Freeman) being responsible for the crime - will her dad be the one to do so?
In some first-look pictures from the moment of their reunion, it's not quite a normal meeting.
Bianca is taking part in the Save Our Sonia campaign but trips over and falls into a pile of rubbish bags.
As she emerges from the bin bags holding her head, she is astonished – and confused – to see her estranged dad looking back at her.
David quickly realises his daughter needs him more than ever - but why is he back in the first place?
