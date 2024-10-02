Nicola will immediately make her presence felt around the iconic Mitchell clan, as well as trying to build bridges with sons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

Teddy will not be happy with Nicola invading his new neighbourhood, but whether he likes it or not, Nicola is determined to stand her ground.

Actress Laura Doddington has previously starred in Doctors, Holby City and The Midwich Cuckoos, and has already started filming in the role of Nicola. We can expect to see the character in late autumn.

EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw said of Nicola's imminent arrival: "Like all the great Mitchell women, Nicola is feisty, strong and loves her family.

"She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons. We’re delighted to welcome the fantastic Laura Doddington to EastEnders to bring Nicola to life."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's not the first time Doddington has appeared in Albert Square either, as she played the leader of an antenatal class that Zainab and Masood attended in a 2009 episode.

Speaking of her new role, Doddington added: "I still can’t believe I’ve joined EastEnders – I keep pinching myself! I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew.

"Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil! She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is.

"I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far."

Considering Teddy's charming persona, and shifty behaviour in between, we're certainly intrigued as to the nature of his relationship with Nicola. Teddy has hinted at a big secret in his family, but does it involve Nicola?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.