1. Vinny Panesar is lured into a trap

Nish sets Vinny up. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nish continues with his plan to set Vinny up as the fall guy for the chicken shop's money laundering, staging a cash handover between Vinny and Harti in the Square gardens.

Vinny ignores mum Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) warnings and follows Nish's orders, heading to an unknown drop-off point.

Suki demands a meeting with Harti in the café, and Harti reveals that Nish has tipped off the police, who will arrest Vinny when he arrives.

Suki and Vinny Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Suki intervenes, Vinny arrives home and Suki urges her son to leave Walford. Vinny gets in a cab to flee, but he and Suki are unaware that it's a trap!

Vinny soon realises he has been set up, but can he get out of it or has Nish destroyed his life?

2. Bianca Jackson returns to confront Reiss Colwell

Martin Fowler and Reiss Colwell. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On the day of Debbie Colwell's (Jenny Meier) funeral, Martin Fowler (James Bye) supports Reiss after a call from Sonia. As they're leaving, Debbie's parents Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) and Hugh Collins (Michael Bertenshaw) turn up to make it clear Reiss isn't welcome.

Reiss's pleas fail to work, so Martin arranges a wake in The Queen Vic instead.

Reiss is touched, but just as he starts to read his eulogy for Debbie, Bianca bursts in to demand answers!

Bianca interrupts Reiss's speech. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week continues, Bianca interrogates Reiss over Sonia's arrest, but he becomes overwhelmed and leaves the house.

Later, Bianca accuses Reiss of Debbie's murder, and Reiss comes close to confessing until Martin and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) arrive to diffuse the situation.

Bianca accuses Reiss of murder. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bianca remains firm in her believe that Reiss is guilty, and takes some desperate measures to antagonise him. Martin comforts Reiss, who tells Martin about Bianca's depression diagnosis.

In The Vic, Bianca and Martin have a heart-to-heart about her recent struggles, and the following day, Bianca wakes up in Kat's flat.

Kat advises Bianca. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat urges Bianca to face up to her actions and see a doctor about her erratic behaviour, and Bianca meets Martin and repeats her distrust of Reiss.

Bianca skips her GP appointment to go to Sonia's fundraising event, but will she ever seek help? And can Bianca prove that Reiss is a murderer?

3. Teddy Mitchell threatens Jack Branning

Teddy is not happy. BBC

Teddy and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) join forces to convince Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to give Harry a trial shift at The Arches.

Harry isn't keen, but relents after Jack makes a comment about his work ethic!

Later, Teddy visits Jack at his home, and issues a threat as recompense for his comments about Harry.

What exactly does Teddy say to Jack, and will Jack take him seriously? Jack certainly doesn't seem to be quaking in his boots...

4. Harry Mitchell gets a warning amid dodgy deal

Phil takes back Harry's job offer. BBC

Teddy is upset to hear Harry is a no-show for his first shift at The Arches – but he later redeems himself with Phil when he saves Kathy Cotton's (Gillian Taylforth) handbag from a thief!

Once alone, though, Harry makes a mysterious call and it becomes clear he is plotting something dodgy using his new job.

Harry meets with a contact at McClunky's, and when Jack overhears, he orders a warrant to search the garage.

Harry is plotting something dodgy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil rescinds Harry's trial as a result, believing Harry is trouble. Teddy warns his son what could be at stake if the police look into their affairs.

Harry becomes hot gossip on the Square, but Teddy convinces Phil to let Harry finish the week at The Arches, and plots to clear his son's name by holding the charity event for Sonia at Mitchell's Autos.

Teddy puts on a show. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil is shocked to hear about it, but Teddy diffuses the situation by claiming the fundraiser as Harry's idea. Phil agrees to give Harry his job back, while Jack continues to voice his suspicions on Harry and Teddy, leaving the pair worried.

What is Harry up to, and what else are the pair hiding?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

