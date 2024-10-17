As the BBC soap continued, Jack was all loved up with Denise Fox (Diane Parish), while Penny was questioned by her worried cousin Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), following the former's threat against her father.

Penny insisted that she wasn't planning on doing anything stupid, but headed to the salon to stir the pot with Denise. When Penny commented that Jack wasn't to be trusted after his affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), D saw right through her attempts to hurt Jack.

Denise then left to meet Jack at The Queen Vic, and he was already in the pub when Stacey approached him. He revealed his reunion with Denise, and Stacey and Jack shared a platonic hug as friends. But D saw the exchange and felt the pair looked too cosy together.

Alone with Jack, Denise asked him for full details of his affair, but he was defensive, reminding her of all he had done for her. When she pressed him, Jack pointed out that Denise had also strayed from their marriage last year.

Knowing that her own misdemeanours were nothing compared to his, Denise was well and truly put off being with arrogant Jack, and submitted her application to end their marriage for good.

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) will be spoiling for revenge on Jack. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Penny enlisted Harry Mitchell's (Elijah Holloway) help, urging him to tell Jack he knew all his secrets. Penny wanted to destroy everything Jack held dear, offering Harry the incentive of getting away with his dodgy dealings; but Harry wasn't interested.

Later, though, Harry goaded an already angry Jack about failing to protect Penny, and Jack punched him. The altercation was filmed by Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), and Harry bought the footage from him, showing Penny and suggesting they use it against Jack.

How will Jack respond to their blackmail plot?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

