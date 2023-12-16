EastEnders’ Denise Fox discovers Jack Branning’s fling with Stacey Slater

After Denise left Jack last week, he got closer to Stacey, and the pair ended up sleeping together.

EastEnders’ Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is about to find out that her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) had a one-night stand with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

But as a new day dawns, Jack is filled with regret over their fling, taking his anger with himself out on kids Amy (Ellie Dadd) and Ricky Junior (Frankie Day).

An oblivious Denise decides to fight for her marriage, but she is soon left shocked when Jack confesses that he’s had sex with someone else.

Although reluctant to chat after this revelation, Denise does return to speak to Jack again.

But she’s annoyed when she finds a necklace, and works out that it must belong to Jack’s mystery woman. Jack lies when Denise quizzes him on who he slept with, insisting that it was a stranger.

Later, though, Denise spots a clandestine meeting between Jack and Stacey, and discovers the truth about the pair’s burgeoning bond. Will Denise confront them?

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Well, the aftermath sees Denise decide that her marriage is dead, only for Jack to turn nasty as concern for a struggling Amy leads him to forbid Denise to leave.

Denise can’t forgive this manipulative move, but will Jack be forced into an awkward conversation about his tryst with Stacey?

Was their fling a one-off, or might Jack and Stacey enter into an affair – or even an official relationship? Whatever happens, these characters will have much more pressing concerns at Christmas.

Jack is named as one of seven potential murder victims, while Denise and Stacey are among ‘The Six’ Walford women present as EastEnders confirms a death in the biggest episode of the year. Has one of them killed Jack?

EastEnders airs Denise’s discovery on Monday 18th December on BBC iPlayer from 6am and at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.