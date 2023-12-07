Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is consoled as her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) spirals, and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) begins to wonder if her wedding to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is cursed. We'd say so!

As Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) struggles, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) receives a special message from late wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold). Meanwhile, The Six join the festivities amid their own personal torment.

Read on for your brand new EastEnders spoilers for 18th - 22nd December 2023...

6 EastEnders spoilers for 18th - 22nd December 2023

1. Suki Panesar plots revenge on her evil husband Nish

Suki comes up with a scheme to defeat Nish. BBC

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is shocked to receive flowers from Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) at the bap van, but Suki is convinced they're not from Eve.

After investigating on Nish's laptop, Suki is shaken to realise that he sent the flowers, so must know about her affair with Eve.

Suki tells Stacey, and the pair worry for Eve's safety. Fearing the worst, Suki plots her revenge, and asks son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) to stay out for the evening so she can be alone with Nish.

Stacey bursts in while Suki is preparing a meal, and tries to stop her from doing anything stupid.

But Stacey leaves just as Nish arrives home, and we also see Jack tell a horrified Stacey that Nish and his son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) have both been arrested for Eve's murder!

As far as we know, Eve is alive after being attacked by Nish and run out of town by Ravi - but whether she's well remains to be seen. Will Suki turn the tables on Nish once and for all?

2. Jack Branning manipulates his wife Denise Fox

Jack tries to blackmail Denise. BBC

Jack wakes up at No. 27 full of regret, and lashes out at kids Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Ricky Branning (Frankie Day). After bumping into the pair in the Square, Denise heads to No. 20 to fight for her marriage.

Denise reluctantly heads back to No. 27 to continue their conversation after they're interrupted by her young son Raymond (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte), but later reels from a shocking discovery.

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) reasons Denise must divorce Jack, as their marriage is over.

Denise comes to the same decision and packs a bag to leave the family home, but she's stopped by a horrified Amy, who flees the house.

Jack and Denise frantically search for Amy and find her crying in the playground. Jack goes on to blame Denise for Amy's mental state, and forbids his wife to leave!

Jack eventually tries to make amends, but Denise can't forgive him for using Amy's mental health to blackmail her. Stacey attempts to intervene in Jack's marital woes and his situation spirals. What will Jack's next move be as his behaviour grows more reckless?

3. Dean Wicks continues to hound Linda Carter after bad news

Dean won't leave Linda alone. BBC

Dean is stunned to receive a call from the hospital about a transplant for his unwell daughter Jade Green (Elizabeth Green), and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) congratulates him. But when the operation is then called off, Dean drowns his sorrows.

He receives food for thought after a chat with Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) about forgiveness. But when Dean approaches his traumatised victim Linda again, we see her comforted by mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and best pal Sharon. What will Dean do next?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

4. Bad omen for Sharon Watts?

Sharon is encouraged by Linda to forge on with her wedding. BBC

Sharon and Keanu celebrate at The Vic after finally putting Keanu's name on son Albie's birth certificate. But, of course, we now know that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is actually the little boy's father.

Still, Sharon continues to hide the truth as she and Linda collect her dream wedding dress.

But Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) accidentally sends the dress flying into the road! In The Vic, Sharon comments that it's a sign for her to cancel the wedding.

But when Linda offers some encouraging words and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) gives her a new dress, Sharon decides to forge ahead with her nuptials. But we all know it won't be a happy day...

5. Lola Pearce-Brown's Christmas message as Jay Brown and Billy Mitchell grieve

Billy and Alfie join forces on the market. BBC

The market traders are filled with Christmas cheer, but Billy isn't in the mood to celebrate without his beloved granddaughter Lola, who died earlier this year.

After setting up an illegal pitch, market inspector Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) agrees to turn a blind eye if Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) joins forces with Billy, in the hope that it will cheer him up.

Billy and Alfie's sales are a roaring success, and there's a surprise for Jay Brown when Honey gives him a message recorded by Lola. After some words of encouragement, Jay is surprised by what he hears, but what is Lola's festive message?

6. The Six suppress their torment at Walford carol concert

The EastEnders Six are the centre of a big whodunnit. BBC/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp

The Walford carol concert is in jeopardy when Kim loses her voice, but Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) steps up after some encouragement from Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

But as Sharon, Kathy, Linda, Stacey, Suki and Denise watch on, they try to suppress their inner torment. Just how do they all end up amid a murder as their storylines reach a powerful crescendo?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

