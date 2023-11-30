The villain discovered his wife was having an affair with Eve when he spotted them on the Minute Mart CCTV, and was desperate to get rid of Eve for good.

And while they still continued to make plans to leave, it seemed they wouldn't get very far.

Nish trapped Eve on Wednesday's episode when he texted her off Suki's phone, asking to meet.

She was surprised to see Nish greet her, and the truth all exploded out in a tense clash before the villain attacked her, knocking her out.

Nish called upon Ravi to help him get rid of Eve once and for all.

But in today's episode, viewers saw Ravi struggle to come to terms with what he was being asked to do, and he initially refused to hurt Eve.

But Ravi was worn down by Nish, and away in the woods, Eve begged for her life.

Ravi couldn't finish the job, instead warning Eve to run away and never return.

As she ran off, is this really the end of Eve on EastEnders?

Has Eve Unwin left EastEnders?

Suki Panesar locked in a kiss with Eve Unwin. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Well, for the time being at least, yes. Eve was told to run away and never return to Walford by Ravi.

She'd be wise to keep to his threat; after all, Ravi's a dangerous man, and it seems he'd be willing to harm Suki and Stacey to keep Nish happy.

But while Eve isn't in next week's spoilers either, it's hard to imagine that's the last we've truly seen of Eve.

After all, Walford residents should know by now that if you don't see the body, are they really dead? Cindy, we're looking at you...

Has Heather Peace left EastEnders?

Eve Unwin in EastEnders.

There's no confirmation either way to say whether Heather Peace has left EastEnders.

The actress has remained tight-lipped about whether she's left the BBC soap, but she did take to Instagram to post about "Sukeve reveal day" on Tuesday.

Peace said: "#Sukeve reveal day. The secret is out! Nish knows! I love this story and the time and care that’s been taken by all the team @bbceastenders.

"Suki’s story has resonated with so many from what I’ve seen. The representation has meant a lot too through Eve presenting the way she does. So many thanks to the writers and producers for playing this story out in real time.

"It’s been a precious thing, certainly for me, having not seen a love story like this when I was growing up. I feel blessed to have worked alongside so many beautiful actors too who also care about storytelling."

We'll keep this page updated should anything be made official.

Anyone affected by Suki's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.