Dean returned to Walford to be near his unwell daughter Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green), whose mother is Shabnam (Rakhee Thakrar). Dean also set up a pie and mash shop with Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

He has repeatedly denied Linda's accusations that he raped her, and has even manipulated her into saying she lied, words which Dean secretly recorded.

Dean has been named as one of seven potential victims, with one Walford male set to be murdered this Christmas.

As Bright and her co-stars prepared for EastEnders' huge murder storyline, they were interviewed by former star of the BBC soap, presenter Joe Swash, in EastEnders: The Six – Revealed.

Asking Bright about Linda's current ordeal, Swash said: "Is this going to be another reason for her to get off the wagon again?"

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Well, I can reveal that, yes, she is unfortunately going to go down that road again," she replied, as her colleagues expressed sadness over this development for Linda.

"But actually, I think she's going to be a functioning alcoholic," Bright added.

Swash couldn't resist quizzing the actress further: "Functioning enough to murder someone?"

"This is the thing. I didn't think any of us were the murderer," she exclaimed, as Swash joked that she may be protesting a little too much.

Is Linda capable of murder? All will be revealed on Christmas Day in an hour-long special on BBC One.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.