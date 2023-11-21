However, in the next week, Suki finds her plans run into some obstacles and soon events spiral until Nish discovers the truth...

Elsewhere, another member of The Six faces their fears as their tormentor appears in court, while the recent staged kidnapping of Albie Watts nears exposure...

See below for the spoilers from Monday 27th November to Thursday 30th November 2023.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Priya Nandra-Hart blackmails Suki Panesar

Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry, left) witnesses a tense exchange between Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy, centre) and his wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal, right) BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Suki Panesar begins to execute her plans for a new life, she is horrified to discover that Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) now knows her truth and blackmails her.

While Suki remains strong, Priya threatens to out Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) for helping his mother, prompting Suki to give in and offer her £2000. However, Priya ups her price to £3000.

This prompts Suki to take money from the Panesar call centre to give to Priya but unbeknownst to them both, Nish is watching the exchange.

When confronted, Priya lies and covers for Suki and says it was to help her and her daughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) find a new home following Priya and Nish's kiss.

A furious Nish, however, stops Suki from giving Priya, leaving Suki to do her utmost to pay scheming Priya.

While Suki gives Priya £200 from the Minute Maert in the meantime, Priya demands the full amount.

Will Priya get what she wants?

2. Nish Panesar learns the truth about wife Suki and Eve Unwin

Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) finally discovers the shocking truth about his wife. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Despite Suki attempting to hide her secret by paying Priya, Vinny closes the Minute Mart and unknowingly exposes Suki's actions when he reveals to Nish that the tills are down £200.

This prompts Nish to check out the CCTV in the Minute Mart, but he gets the shock of his life when he comes across footage of Suki in a passionate kiss with his former lawyer, Eve Unwin.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) may come to regret their passionate moment in the Minute Mart... BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In response, Nish's rage explodes and he smashes up the Minute Mart and heads back in the direction of home but is intercepted by his son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

A bloodied Nish is cleaned up by his son at Walford East, where Nish reveals everything he has found out to Ravi.

Following this, Nish heads home to find out exactly what has been going on.

What will he discover and are Suki and Eve in danger?

3. Stacey Slater tries to trick Theo Hawthorne

Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) faces his plea hearing in court - what will he say? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is consumed with worry when her stalker and attempted rapist Theo Hawthorne (played by William Ellis) attempts to contact her on the day of his plea hearing.

Theo is keen to meet up with Stacey but she is scared to. However, after hearing her daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) speak to her co-parent Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) about her fears about the situation, Stacey decides to meet with Theo.

In the tense meeting, Stacey does her best to manipulate Theo into pleading guilty at the plea hearing, suggesting they can resume a 'relationship' once he has served his time in prison.

In response, Theo acts badly, prompting Stacey to fear that she has just made the situation a whole lot worse.

The next day, Stacey's mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) tries to put Stacey off attending the hearing, but Stacey remains resolute that she must go to court.

With support from ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) and fellow grandparent to baby Charli, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Stacey heads to court to await Theo's appearance.

Will events go Stacey's way or does Theo have a surprise for her?

4. Jack Branning comforts Stacey Slater

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen, left) supports Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner, right) alongside her ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye, centre). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later in the week, Jack proves a shoulder to cry on for a drunken Stacey as she offloads her fears about Theo.

Jack then takes Stacey back to his house to sober, where Jack's new housemate Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is unimpressed by Stacey and makes her contempt for the Slaters known.

When Jack and Stacey are alone, Stacey confesses to a shocked Jack that she staged the crime scene when Theo was left in critical condition by her cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) to make it look entirely like self-defence.

Following her troubling confession, Jack reveals he must report her actions to the authorities in light of his position in the police.

In response, Stacey details everything that happened to Jack on that fateful night, begging him to stay quiet about what happened.

Moved by Stacey's words, Jack agrees to stay quiet and protect her secret.

The pair discuss the past and share a true moment of connection, leaving Stacey touched.

What lies ahead for the pair and will Stacey regret telling Jack the truth?

5. Mitch Baker learns the truth about Karen and Keanu Taylor’s crimes

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley, second from right) celebrates with her family on her birthday. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As her birthday arrives, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) is surprised by former partner Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) in The Vic with a party.

All of the family is there to attend, including Karen's grandchildren and her youngest sons Chatham (Alfie Jacobs) and Riley Taylor (Tom Jacobs) who have been living with their father away from Walford.

Mitch's suspicions are raised, however, when he notices Karen's sudden cash flow as she pays off the hefty drinks tab.

Additionally, Mitch tries to mend the fractured relationship between Karen and her eldest son Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters). Mother and son soon have an honest conversation and appear to be healing their rift when they are troubled by the arrival of her sister Kandice's partner Malcolm (Greg Haiste) whom she had left Albie Watts with during the faked kidnapping of the child.

The horror deepens when the pair notice Albie is delighted to see Malcolm - having taken a shine to him during his stay at Malcolm and Kandice's house.

Fearing they will be exposed, Karen and Keanu's worries increase when Malcolm has a chat with Albie's mum Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and realises he unwittingly aided the pair in the staged kidnapping. Can the pair keep him quiet?

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) is disgusted to learn the truth about Karen and Keanu's actions. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, back at Karen's flat, Keanu demands that Karen hand back over the ransom money that was supplied by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

The pair are shocked, however, when they are interrupted by Mitch and then Keanu abruptly leaves.

Mitch demands that Karen tell him the truth about what this conflict is all about and Karen confesses the truth to him

Disgusted with Karen's actions, Mitch insists that she must return the money.

Will Karen do as Mitch tells her and, if so, will there be consequences for the Taylor matriarch?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

