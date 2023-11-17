Will Sharon tell Phil her baby secret on EastEnders?
Sharon's got a big secret.
It's been a big week for Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) on EastEnders, after she discovered that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) isn't the father of her baby, Albie.
She was having an affair with Keanu at the same time as she was going out with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), and for all intents and purposes, when she got pregnant with Albie, a home DNA test showed it wasn't the man she was with who was the daddy.
After that, Keanu and Sharon got closer, and it seemed their perfect life with Albie could work after all, with the pair engaged to be married.
But tests for Albie revealed that two of his parents were carrying a gene that would cause his health scare - and while Sharon was, Keanu wasn't.
Sharon knew in an instant the only man it could be is Phil - but she couldn't face telling him.
Next week, new pictures released by the BBC hint at Sharon finally confronting Phil with her secret.
A synopsis teases: "Sharon makes a tough call about her future after discovering that Phil is Albie’s biological father."
Will she tell him? And more importantly, will she tell Keanu?
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
