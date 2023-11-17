After that, Keanu and Sharon got closer, and it seemed their perfect life with Albie could work after all, with the pair engaged to be married.

But tests for Albie revealed that two of his parents were carrying a gene that would cause his health scare - and while Sharon was, Keanu wasn't.

Phil Mitchell and Sharon Watts share a tense exchange on EastEnders.

Sharon knew in an instant the only man it could be is Phil - but she couldn't face telling him.

Next week, new pictures released by the BBC hint at Sharon finally confronting Phil with her secret.

A synopsis teases: "Sharon makes a tough call about her future after discovering that Phil is Albie’s biological father."

Will she tell him? And more importantly, will she tell Keanu?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

