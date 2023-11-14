Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) is caught in the act, while Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) hopes to win Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) back and Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) is there for unwell Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

Finally, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) plans to give Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) a boost.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 20th - 23rd November 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Has George Knight killed Dean Wicks?

Alfie, Kat, George, Elaine and Linda are united against Dean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On launch day, Dean is furious to find that someone has written "Rapist" in graffiti across the Beales' Eels pie shop window. Dean suspects Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and the pair have a nasty confrontation, with the Knights backing her up.

In front of a crowd, Dean states he can sue his accuser Linda for slander, and George and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) worry that any legal action could cause Linda to lose The Vic. Linda seeks advice from Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and reluctantly goes to strike a truce with Dean.

Her efforts to cool the situation fail, and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) demand that Dean back down or their business will never take off. But a tense stand-off ensues upstairs at the pub, where George lashes out at Dean.

More like this

Dean falls down the stairs and lies motionless at the bottom. Is he dead? Linda, George and Cindy are in shock as they rush to check on Dean, and Cindy calls an ambulance and tells everyone she didn't see what happened, which infuriates Ian - as it's clear she's covering for ex-husband George.

At the hospital, Ian begs Cindy not to lie for George as she could end up back in prison, and she agrees to tell the police the truth. Linda learns that George is on a suspended sentence, so will end up in prison, so she takes matters into her own hands.

Linda broods over the situation, and is horrified when Elaine makes it clear she wants her to say whatever it takes to get George off the hook. Linda struggles with the impact the last few days have had on her, but what will she do? And will Dean survive?

Anyone affected by the subjects mentioned above can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222. You can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

2. Sam Mitchell returns - and trouble follows

Sam Mitchell is bundled into the back of a van. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sam makes a chaotic return to Walford, begging Phil to help her as she owes a drug boss a lot of money! Kat is furious that Phil is considering paying off Sam's debts, and Sam avoids visiting son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) and baby granddaughter Charli.

She wakes up at Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) house full of self-pity, and fails to change Phil's mind. Sam runs into drug boss Camillo, who grabs her by the arm. Kat sees what's happening and rushes to get Phil and Billy, and Phil caves in at the sight of his sister about to get hurt, promising to get Camillo his money.

Later, Sam finally goes to see Ricky, who is hurt that she's been home for days without meeting his daughter. Sam insists her troubles are behind her, and she's now ready to make Ricky and Charli her priority.

Ricky remains cold, and Sam turns to Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) for help convincing him. Sam is delighted to meet baby Charli, and asks Phil for a place to stay so she can be there for her family. Will Sam be welcomed back into the Mitchell fold?

3. Priya Nandra-Hart is caught kissing Nish Panesar

Nish is horrified to be kissed by Priya! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) worries for mum Suki, who is showing signs of stress and exhaustion as Priya and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) row.

As Vinny learns that Suki never picked up her prescription for anti-depressants, her husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) steps in to resolve a problem with granddaughter Avani's (Aaliyah James) passport, and her grateful mum Priya tells Avani that she will make sure Nish loves having them around.

But when Priya passionately kisses Nish, he's horrified - especially when he realises Suki and Vinny are watching from the doorway! Nish is appalled when Suki accuses him of enjoying the kiss, and tells Priya to pack her bags.

Suki convinces Nish to give Priya another chance, mindful that having lots of people around will mean she doesn't have to be alone with her abusive husband. But Suki soon has other concerns...

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you have been affected by Suki's story, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

4. Suki Kaur Panesar pleads for another chance with Eve Unwin

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar and Heather Peace as Eve Unwin in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the Minute Mart, Suki is upset to see Eve happy with her new lady, Tessa. Vinny questions why his mum is being so forgiving of Priya, and she privately confesses the depth of her unhappiness in her marriage, and how much she hates Nish.

Devastated, Vinny tells Suki that if she wants to be with Eve, he won't stand in her way. Nish, meanwhile, sticks his nose into Minute Mart business, enraging an increasingly desperate Suki. Eve sees the argument, and Suki asks if they can talk.

Suki explains that Vinny has given his blessing for them to be a couple, but Eve doesn't want to go back to a closeted relationship now she's got Tessa. Suki tells Vinny she's going to leave Nish and start a new life, and writes him a goodbye letter as she puts her plan together.

Vinny rallies round to get Suki the cash she needs, and Suki makes a last ditch attempt for Eve to come with her. Stacey advises Eve to stick with Tessa and put Suki in the past. But with Eve torn, who will she choose?

5. Kat Mitchell supports Alfie Moon at the hospital

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and Jessie Wallace as Kat Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Alfie goes to have his first hormone injection, he's privately glad that ex-wife and friend Kat goes with him.

Viewers have seen Alfie diagnosed with prostate cancer, and recent scenes showed the character learn that a prostatectomy has not succeeded in clearing the cancer, so he needs further treatment.

With Kat by his side, and unconditional friendship from Linda, Alfie's fight to overcome his illness continues. EastEnders is working with Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support on the storyline.

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can all for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: prostatecanceruk.org and Macmillan Cancer Support: macmillan.org.uk.

6. Mitch Baker comes up with a plan

Will Mitch's plan work? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mitch organises a surprise party for Karen at The Vic, and persuades Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) to attend with Karen's son Keanu (Danny Walters).

But with Karen and Keanu's fake kidnapping of his and Sharon's son Albie still a secret, and Karen's exit looming, what's next for this messy plot?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.