Following on from Monday's cliffhanger that saw rapist Dean Wicks (portrayed by Matt Di Angelo) lifeless at the foot of the Queen Vic stairs after being hit by Linda's future step-father George Knight (Colin Salmon), the Knights-Beales were shocked at what had happened.

Dean soon regained consciousness and accused George of trying to kill him, which saw Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) claim that she had not seen anything that happened despite witnessing it.

Later, it became clear that Cindy was being pressured by her current partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to not protect her ex-husband George.

Having had a suspended sentence for a previous assault, George faces a stint in prison if Dean presses charges and George is found guilty.

Linda was upset to think that her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and George's daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) would lose George to prison as he had been protecting her.

As Elaine begged Linda to do whatever she could to sort the situation, Linda eventually paid a visit to Dean in hospital where he was revealed to be injured but would live and not sustain any long-term injuries.

Linda begged Dean to not press charges on George and wished to avoid any further upset, agreeing to no longer challenge Dean's presence in Walford.

However, Dean took this one step further and offered to not press any charges - if Linda lies and states that they had an affair in 2014 and that he never raped her.

Will Linda pretend that she faked the rape accusation in a bid to save George? And how much longer will Dean get away with his villainous behaviour?

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

