After someone had left graffiti with the message "rapist" on the front of the new business premises, Dean (played by Matt Di Angelo) was livid and blamed his former sister-in-law Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), his rape victim from 2014.

Dean threatened to sue Linda for slander in shocking scenes as she faced down her rapist, prompting worry from Linda's mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and her fiancé George Knight (Colin Salmon).

After speaking with friend and police detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Linda decides to try and call a truce with Dean for everyone's sake but Dean refuses to back down.

Cindy and Ian are keen for Dean to give up a feud with Linda too or their business is threatened with having no success at all.

Later, in the Queen Vic, Linda found herself confronted once again by Dean in the kitchen where he once raped her. Adamant that he never raped her, Dean reminds her that Mick is no longer there.

As Linda tried to get Dean to leave, they were interrupted by Cindy and George who both tried to end the confrontation on the landing.

George ordered Dean to leave and he then accused Linda of having had an affair with first him and then with George.

A furious George then hit Dean and he proceeded to plummet down the stairs.

Has George killed Dean? And what will the consequences be? And what will Linda, Cindy, and George do now?

