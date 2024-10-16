When Denise Fox (Diane Parish) admitted that her own daughter, Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) was to blame for the crush at Peggy's, all hell broke loose as Penny and her injured younger half-sister Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) raged over Chelsea's selfishness.

With innocent Penny still under police investigation, Chelsea finally agreed to hand herself in for her crime.

After saying goodbye to young son Jordan, Chelsea asked Jack and Denise to drive her to the hospital on the way to the station.

Jack switched sides to protect Chelsea. BBC

Chelsea was soon glad to find that another crush victim was out of their coma, so at least she hadn't caused anyone's death.

But with Denise distraught over Chelsea's fate, and reminding Jack that they were keeping the secret of the Christmas Day murder, Jack began to rethink his decision to make Chelsea face the music.

At the Branning house, Jack pointed out that Penny was unlikely to face charges, and called for a family vote to decide whether Penny or Chelsea should take the blame for the club crush.

We were as incredulous as Penny and her cousin Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), who herself was still suffering chronic pain as a result of the catastrophic events.

The vote was split 50/50, until Jack decided to let Penny take her chances with the authorities in order to protect Chelsea!

Penny rushed off to report her to the police in person, but changed her mind when she saw Chelsea with little Jordan. Penny sent her dad a message relaying her choice: "Have it your way," and Jack and Denise were relieved.

But at The Queen Vic, Penny seethed, telling Lauren that Jack had once again made it clear that she simply didn't matter to him.

As Penny vowed to ruin Jack for his latest actions, what will her next move be?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.