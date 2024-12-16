EastEnders confirms schedule change as the BBC makes way for Sports Personality of the Year
All the latest on when to catch your favourite East End characters.
There's another schedule shake-up for EastEnders this week, as the BBC makes way for its annual Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony.
As we edge closer to Christmas Day's dramatic reveal of Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) sordid affair, the long-running soap will first focus on Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) harrowing battle with alcoholism.
As she is banished from The Queen Vic after months of reckless behaviour, what will Linda's fate be?
Meanwhile, before Cindy faces fresh panic in protecting her secret, she ends up in a showdown with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), who she learns is pregnant with Cindy's second grandchild.
Lauren's painkiller addiction is spiralling out of control, and she and young son Louie Beale are trapped in a fire when she falls unconscious at home.
Those watching at broadcasting pace will have to wait an extra day for their next episode, as the show misses its usual Tuesday evening slot and will instead air that particular instalment on Wednesday 18th December.
However, EastEnders will continue to be available every morning from Monday to Thursday this week, at its usual drop time of 6am on iPlayer.
Read on below for an up-to-date guide on when EastEnders will air during this eventful week.
When is EastEnders on this week?
- Monday 16th December - 7:30pm on BBC One
- Tuesday 17th December - No episode on BBC One or BBC Two
- Wednesday 18th December - 7:30pm on BBC One
- Thursday 19th December - 7:30pm on BBC One
- Friday 20th December - 7:30pm on BBC One
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
