As she is banished from The Queen Vic after months of reckless behaviour, what will Linda's fate be?

Meanwhile, before Cindy faces fresh panic in protecting her secret, she ends up in a showdown with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), who she learns is pregnant with Cindy's second grandchild.

Lauren's painkiller addiction is spiralling out of control, and she and young son Louie Beale are trapped in a fire when she falls unconscious at home.

When is EastEnders on this week?

Monday 16th December - 7:30pm on BBC One

Tuesday 17th December - No episode on BBC One or BBC Two

Wednesday 18th December - 7:30pm on BBC One

Thursday 19th December - 7:30pm on BBC One

Friday 20th December - 7:30pm on BBC One

