BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 on TV: Channel and live stream
Check out all the details on how to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year on TV and live stream this year.
It's that time of year again. The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award has arrived, with a traditionally competitive pack of six contenders vying for the iconic gong.
The traditional end-of-year ceremony will take place at MediaCityUK in Salford, with a glitzy bash in store for sporting royalty in attendance.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for how to watch the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 ceremony.
When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024?
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2024.
How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 on TV
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 will air live on BBC One from 7pm.
Coverage will last approximately two hours and conclude around 9pm.
Watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 live stream
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer at the same time as BBC One coverage.
You can tune in from a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
Who will present BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024?
The evening will be hosted by BBC presenters Gabby Logan, Clare Balding and Alex Scott – the usual line-up for a big night of sporting celebrations, albeit without Gary Lineker.
