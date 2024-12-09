RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for how to watch the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 ceremony.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2024.

How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 on TV

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 will air live on BBC One from 7pm.

Coverage will last approximately two hours and conclude around 9pm.

Watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 live stream

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer at the same time as BBC One coverage.

You can tune in from a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will present BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024?

The evening will be hosted by BBC presenters Gabby Logan, Clare Balding and Alex Scott – the usual line-up for a big night of sporting celebrations, albeit without Gary Lineker.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.