Hiding her problems from partner Peter Beale (Thomas Law), those around Lauren have been concerned by her mood swings, and Lauren is also expecting her second child with Peter.

When Peter's scheming mum Cindy (Michelle Collins) blackmailed Lauren into covering up her involvement in Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) accident, Lauren began relying on Cindy to get her pills.

After she felt the baby kicking for the first time, she decided to stop taking the painkillers; and as she struggles with withdrawal, Lauren will refuse Cindy's offer of more pills.

But when Lauren's symptoms worsen, an oblivious Peter rushes her to hospital. All is well with the baby, but during a private chat with the sonographer, Lauren learns that coming off the painkillers cold turkey could actually be dangerous for her unborn child.

Lauren asks Cindy for more pills after all, but then Louie finds the baby scan, and Cindy is horrified to realise that Lauren has been using while pregnant.

Cindy and Lauren have a vicious showdown, where Cindy orders Lauren to tell Peter the truth, or she will.

As Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) urges Peter to propose, George Knight (Colin Salmon) tells Lauren about Kojo's reluctance to talk about his accident.

Will Lauren be okay? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren tries to get Kojo to open up, hoping that he'll confirm Cindy is to blame and give Lauren leverage over her.

Later, Cindy reluctantly gives Lauren more pills; but at home alone with Louie, Lauren takes the tablets and falls unconscious!

A candle then falls and sets fire to the flat, but will Lauren and Louie be rescued in time?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Tuesday 17th December.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

