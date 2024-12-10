In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com, star Balvinder Sopal teases what's to come for her alter ego Suki, as Nish strikes on the big day.

However, the actress also claims there's plenty of beauty to be found in the dramatic New Year episode, which sounds very promising to us!

In keeping with that theme, Sopal adds that Suki has grown in strength, giving her the confidence to defy Nish's demands and power on in the name of love.

The star also reveals the iconic EastEnders characters she'd love to have dinner with!

Ahead of Suki's much-anticipated big day, read on for the full chat below.

This week, after a mountain of hurdles, Eve and Suki finally prepare to say 'I do'. How is Suki feeling at the prospect of marrying Eve?

Suki and Eve got back together earlier this month. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I think she is obviously very nervous, and anxious, but I think this has been a long time coming, and I think that Suki can’t believe that she’s finally allowed to, or rather has allowed herself, to invite a little bit of happiness in that is going to change the rest of her life.

"It’s quite a pivotal moment in Suki’s psyche, as she’s given in to happiness which hasn’t really happened before for her character, but in true soap style, nothing goes smoothly."

With Nish on the loose, is Suki concerned for her and Eve's safety, especially as she backed out of her deal with Nish?

"I think so. I think there is a huge cloud that is hanging over this happy moment in Suki’s life, and Nish isn’t somebody to let things lie, and if he gets wind of it, there is always the danger of him getting involved somehow, and just destroying any bit of happiness that Suki has.

"Not just her, the whole family as this is a really lovely moment for everyone involved, and Nish has the potential to totally rip that from under her feet. Everyone is bracing themselves as Nish has a vendetta."

Did Suki ever expect Nish to break out of prison, or did she think he was out of sight, out of mind?

Nish is readying to take revenge on Suki and Eve. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Suki knows Nish too well, and I think she may have led herself to believe that this was the last of him, but I don’t think she is entirely surprised that he has broken out.

"What has surprised her is the length that he has gone to show his face again. I also think she’s a lot stronger now, which is why she makes the decision to continue."

This is a Walford wedding, so is it safe to say that there is going to be drama?

"There’s always a lot of drama. I mean, forget Walford, you’ve got the Panesars. They were born into drama! [Laughs] Drama follows them everywhere, so yes, in true EastEnders, Walford style, you can expect the Panesars to bring a whole load of high-intensity drama."

Tell us about Suki's wedding outfit?

"The whole thing looks stunning. The colours, the style, even down to the flowers. We’ve really looked at tying it all in. Suki is wearing a blue Anarkali dress, which is like a shoulder to floor length dress that goes in and out from the waist.

"It’s a peacock blue, which also ties in with the flowers as we have peacock feathers in the flowers. They both have different personalities so we wanted to reflect that."

How will you be spending your Christmas?

"We will be with family, with my sister and her in-laws. It will just be a lovely day for all of us to connect soulfully and just feel how lucky we all are to have each other. I’m really looking forward to being able to eat nice food, and just honour our loved ones."

What EastEnders character (past or present) would you invite to your Christmas dinner and why?

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I’d love to have everybody! [Laughs] I think, because I’m spending Christmas with my sister and her family, that I’d like to invite Grant Mitchell.

"We’d like to have him at the table and pick his brains about his relationship with Phil Mitchell. Actually, maybe both of them! [Laughs]"

What is your favourite festive memory on set?

"My very first memory of being on EastEnders was a behind-the-scenes interview in a Christmas bauble. I really loved the way it was all edited together, and I liked the feel of it as it felt very Christmassy and very new. I’d only just joined [the show], and it was my first time being part of something this big, so I think that will always sit with me."

In three words, tell us what the viewers can expect from New Year week, and Suki and Eve’s wedding?

"You can expect beauty, in every sense of the word. High, intense drama. I mean, that was three words within itself. [Laughs] And edge-of-your-seat drama!"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

