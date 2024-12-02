EastEnders icon Tracey The Barmaid gets own miniseries as part of new training schemes
Jane Slaughter takes centre stage as part of new BBC Studios training initiatives.
Walford icon Tracey takes centre stage in a new mini-series for an EastEnders training scheme.
The BBC One soap has taken part in a BBC Studios Drama Productions scheme which offers the EastEnders Multi-Camera Course, allowing trainee directors to get first-hand experience in directing a continuing drama, from planning to shooting.
The five short episodes focus on the soap's longest-serving character, Tracey The Barmaid, who has been played by actress Jane Slaughter in a background role since the show's first episode on 19th February 1985.
The series Tracey: A Day in the Life also features some guest appearances from much-loved characters such as original cast member Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Queen Vic landladies Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe).
The stories revolve around the planning and celebrations of Tracey's 60th birthday and if anyone deserves a party it's Tracey! The mini-episodes also introduce some new characters that expand Tracey's backstory and shed light on her enigmatic personal life.
Also look out for regular background artists Ulric Browne and Ben Champniss as market traders Winston and Shrimpy, respectively.
The training videos are all available to watch on the BBC Studios website.
The trainee directors - Danny Albury, David Bispham, Benedict Cohen, Nicole Charles, Kerri McLean, Emma Reynolds, and Maninderpak Sahota - will all go on to direct future episodes of EastEnders, according to Broadcast.
The course is also revealed to have allowed other EastEnders crew members in various professions to engage in upskilling.
EastEnders is also noted to have taken part in 'Ascend' Acting workshops around the country and two actors from this scheme will soon star in guest roles in the main show.
This speaks to new ways of accessibility for the television industry and ensuring developing professionals get experience in the most practical way possible.
It's already an embarrassment of riches for fans of the soap at the moment as they get to tuck into every Christmas special now on BBC iPlayer and also look forward to the upcoming 2024 Christmas special.
The episodes will centre on the scandalous affair between schemer Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and her former stepson Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) being exposed - along with undying love for his father, her now remarried ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon).
Now, what will poor old Ian say? Well, we imagine his furious mother Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) will have a few things to say!
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Lewis Knight is the Trends Editor for Radio Times, covering trending titles from TV, Film and more. He previously worked at The Mirror in TV, Film, and Showbiz coverage alongside work on SEO. Alongside his past work in advertising, he possesses a BSc in Psychology and an MA in Film Studies.