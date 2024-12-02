The BBC One soap seemingly wrote out the villain for good in a Halloween episode that saw him take the fall for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) last Christmas in an attempt to do right by the woman he claims to love, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

However, as he was led away by the police he asked Suki to promise never to marry - attempting to control her future one last time.

On Monday, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) returned to Walford after recently splitting from soulmate Suki after discovering she and Eve’s best friend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) had hidden the truth from her about last Christmas.

Rocked by the constant lies and secrecy and also how Nish had become party to the secrets, Eve ended her engagement with Suki and left Walford for Brighton.

Once back on the Square, Eve made peace with Stacey at the bap van - it just wouldn’t be the same if these two didn’t get on.

Stacey urges Eve to forgive Suki. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Now ever supportive of Suki too, Stacey encouraged Eve to communicate with the woman she loves.

At Suki’s house, Eve paid her a visit and they had an uncomfortable catch-up. Things soon turned so tense that Eve ended up walking out on Suki once again, leaving the Panesar matriarch heartbroken.

However, following a further heart-to-heart with Stacey, Eve realised she needed to step up and be the person that Suki needed.

At the Christmas lights switch-on, a fragile Suki attended and revealed her heartache to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Sukeve reunited! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eve soon went up to the podium to speak about the magic of Christmas, love and forgiveness, as Suki listened in. Eve soon directly spoke to Suki about loving someone despite their mistakes and called herself a fool for not realising it sooner.

After this, Eve went over to Suki and apologised and the pair shared a passionate kiss, which was cheered on and warmly received by onlookers as the Christmas lights were switched on by Mo Harris (Laila Morse). We're not crying, you're crying.

As the Panesar-Gulati family happily returned home with Eve in tow, Davinder ‘Nugget’ Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) received a phone call from his grandfather, Nish.

Nish Panesaer is not finished yet! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Calling from prison and looking worse for wear, Nish manipulated Nugget and tried to guilt-trip him for not visiting amid his hearing.

Soon Nish turned the conversation to Suki and Nugget revealed that the Christmas lights had been switched on and that Suki and Eve’s wedding plans were back on.

Nish was furious that Suki was not doing as he asked and after Nugget hung up, he looked distressed and angry as the episode concluded.

Will Nish find a way to ruin the couple’s plans?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.