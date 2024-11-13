Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) have split once again in EastEnders after revelations about all that Suki has been hiding from her soulmate.

The BBC One soap has lined up several shocking truths being revealed to Eve this week after she first learned of Suki letting her abusive ex-husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) stay in their home and also underwent a religious blessing of their relationship.

As Eve reeled from this nonsensical behaviour, on Tuesday a vengeful Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) revealed the real truth to Eve: Suki was being blackmailed by Nish as she had covered up the truth of Keanu Taylor’s murder - Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) killed him.

On Wednesday, Eve had a tense encounter with Suki and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) at the Panesar house and revealed she knew everything, kicking Stacey out to deal with her best pal later after speaking with Suki.

Suki explained the ins and outs of the lies and revealed she hid all of The Six's plans from Eve in a bid to protect her, but Eve replied that she only wanted the truth from Suki and not protection.

As Suki explained what she promised Nish and why in a bid for him to take the fall for Keanu's murder, she made clear her love for Eve, but sadly her soulmate could not get past the lies and walked out.

Meanwhile, Stacey approached a drunk Bernie in the Queen Vic pub and threatened her to leave the families of The Six in the dark or she would expose Bernie's knowledge of Keanu's killer to mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and cause even more heartache.

Later, at Stacey's house, Eve had a sit-down with Stacey and revealed the intense betrayal she felt and Stacey explained it wasn't her place to say what happened. Stacey made clear that despite their recent divorce - and its lack of romance - their marriage had been her best so far.

Stacey then defended Suki's actions and pointed at the controlling manipulations of Nish in everything and questioned whether Eve should throw that away.

Finally, back at the Panesar house, Suki professed her love to Eve and how sorry she was but Eve could not forgive the betrayal and removed her engagement ring.

Eve then revealed that she would be moving out and also couldn't bear to be around Stacey right now either and so decided she would head to Brighton.

As Eve headed upstairs to pack her things, Suki was left heartbroken at the bottom of the stairs.

Has Heather Peace as Eve Unwin left EastEnders?

Will we see Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) again? BBC/Kieron McCarron

Of course, fans of Heather Peace as Eve Unwin in the soap may be concerned after Eve fled to Brighton after she rowed with both Suki and Stacey.

However, there has been no departure confirmed for the actress or character and Peace has been featured on social media posts of filming around New Year.

So, rest assured, Eve Unwin will be back on our screens soon.

Will Suki and Eve find their way back together again?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.