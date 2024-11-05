Desperate to keep his murder of wife Debbie (Jenny Meier) under wraps, Reiss locked himself inside the house and stamped on a flash drive, which contained CCTV footage outside the care home in which Reiss could clearly be seen.

The following day, Bianca kept watch, ready to accost Reiss and get to the truth at last.

In the café, Reiss shocked B and Martin Fowler (James Bye) by revealing that he had destroyed the flash drive.

Reiss's cover up has exposed him. BBC/Jack Barnes

Reiss excused his actions, lying that he hadn't even watched the videos as he was too scared, baffling Martin. But it was still only Bianca who continued to vent her suspicions that Reiss was a murderer, as Martin shouted her down.

In the Square, Bianca updated Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), who told her that there was another copy of the footage. Warning her not to let this come back on him, Teddy handed over the spare flash drive.

Martin assured Reiss that no one was taking Bianca's claims seriously. But when he spoke to Teddy, Reiss fibbed that his incarcerated fiancée, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), was on the footage disposing of some gloves!

Reiss insisted that this was why he had destroyed the evidence, and Teddy urged Reiss to return home, where Bianca was already viewing the flash drive.

As Reiss rushed inside, Bianca uttered just one word: "Gotcha!"

With Bianca now aware of the dark truth, how will Reiss keep her quiet?

The pair are set for a huge showdown, but is Bianca's life in danger?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.