4 EastEnders spoilers next week: Bianca Jackson and killer Reiss Colwell in Bonfire Night showdown

Meanwhile, Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) plants a passionate kiss on ex-husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie). Is happiness on the horizon at last?

Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) could be in danger next week, as she ends up in another confrontation with murderer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) on Bonfire Night.

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) issues Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) with a big threat, while Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) wants to impress his younger son Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 4th – 7th November 2024.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Showdown for Bianca Jackson and killer Reiss Colwell

Reiss returns to find a hostile Bianca ensconced at Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) house, and soon an excited Teddy reveals that his PI friend has CCTV from a warehouse near Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) care home.

Bianca demands to see it, but Reiss manages to give her the slip and joins Teddy at the warehouse, before watching the footage alone.

Reiss is stunned by what he sees and sneaks out with the flash drive.

Later, angry Teddy tells B that Reiss did a runner, so she storms back to the house and bangs on the door to demand answers from Reiss, who is so terrified he has locked himself inside.

But Reiss can’t hide any longer when Bianca collars him at the café with Martin Fowler (James Bye), insisting on getting some answers.

Reiss lies, but B gets fresh hope when Teddy hands her another copy of the CCTV footage.

At the Queen Vic, Reiss lies to Teddy, who admits that Bianca has another copy of the flash drive and is about to watch it.

Reiss races to stop her, and as Bonfire Night arrives, the real fireworks are going off at No. 25, as Bianca and Reiss have the ultimate showdown.

The ensuing confrontation has huge consequences for them both, but will Bianca expose Reiss for murdering poor Debbie, or might she end up as his next victim? Not our B, surely!

2. Kat Mitchell kisses Alfie Moon – will they get back together?

Kat is in pieces ahead of the social services meeting about son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), and continues to give Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) the cold shoulder.

Alfie begs Stacey to call a truce, and fibs to Kat to get her to meet the other women at the Queen Vic. Kat is furious to have been tricked, but after Alfie makes an impassioned speech, the family reconciles.

Kat tells Alfie how grateful she is, and her nephew Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) notes how insane their chemistry is.

Alfie confides that he still has feelings for Kat, and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) offers advice on how Alfie should approach the situation he’s in with Kat.

At the social services meeting, Kat is devastated by Tommy’s coldness, and fears they’ll never get their boy back.

But the social worker says they can begin to work towards Tommy coming home, and Alfie explains that they desperately want him home for Christmas.

He manages to get through to Tommy a little, and as the session ends on a positive note, Kat is grateful, and later surprises Alfie with a kiss.

Kat later goes to get Stacey’s take on the confusing situation, while Alfie seeks counsel from Ian and Freddie. Will Alfie and Kat finally get back together?

3. Harry Mitchell threatens Jack Branning

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) is hurt by dad Jack’s dismissive attitude to the news she’s received her court summons, so she asks Harry to help punish him by turning up the pressure on his blackmail scheme.

Harry turns the screws on Jack by telling him he has a job for him. Jack angrily declines, but Harry reminds him that if he doesn’t collect a stolen motor as instructed, Harry will destroy Jack’s career and put him behind bars using the incriminating video.

Jack soon realises that the dodgy job clashes with daughter Amy Mitchell’s (Ellie Dadd) physiotherapy appointment. He prioritises Amy, but makes it back in time to do the car job.

Nearby, a lurking Harry takes photos of Jack picking up the dodgy motor, and Jack is later distracted by a text from Harry, causing him to drive into the back of Reiss’s car, damaging the stolen vehicle. Is Jack in too deep, with no way out?

4. Teddy Mitchell tries to make amends with Barney Mitchell

Barney returns from visiting his mum, and makes it clear he’s still annoyed with Teddy and Harry. Teddy plans to win Barney round and make him proud of his family.

Teddy tells Harry that he wants to buy Peggy’s and become a respectable businessman to impress Barney.

Teddy instructs Harry to find out what went on when Barney visited their mum, but Harry is too heavy-handed and Barney feels even more isolated, leaving Teddy in despair. Can Teddy get through to Barney in the right way?

And how will this lead to the arrival of the new Mitchell matriarch, Nicola?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.