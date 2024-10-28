As Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) arranged a group meeting ahead of fresh police questioning, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) asked Suki to print a photo of them with young grandson Tye.

But Nish clocked that the women were hiding something, and he interrupted crisis talks at the house, just as killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) suggested they back up her confession and the others refused point blank.

With Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) absent due to son Albie's sickness and giving her statement at home, Suki, Linda, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) were horrified when Kathy walked in, talking about 'not slipping up' over their secret!

Kathy rushed out, while Nish refused to leave, badgering Suki and insisting he needed to know everything, before they all headed to the police station to speak to DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield).

In the interview room, Nish was grilled over his rows with Keanu, and his thoughts on The Six. Next, Suki was quizzed over her relationships with the other women.

Arthurs then revealed that Linda's fingerprints had been found on the tarpaulin that covered Keanu's body - and so were Suki's!

Suki explained this away as her fiancée, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), works on Stacey's bap van on the market, so Suki may have helped dispose of some rubbish where the tarpaulin was found.

Back in the Square, Nish spied troubled Kathy buying some wine, before letting himself into Suki's house yet again. When she ordered him away, he swiped her phone and paid Kathy a visit.

Nish sent Kathy a text from Suki's phone, lying that "Nish knows", and Kathy was duped into telling Nish the truth - that Linda had stabbed Keanu to death!

Kathy reeled at how she had been tricked, and Nish returned to stun Suki with his knowledge of what really happened last Christmas. What will Nish's next move be?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

