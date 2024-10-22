Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) struggles and Martin Fowler (James Bye) is floored by some news.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers from 28th - 31st October 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Nish Panesar uncovers the truth about last Christmas

Suki has to answer to Nish. BBC

Nish grows suspicious of The Six after hearing a clandestine chat between Kathy and his ex-wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), and soon rumbles the group's meeting when they try to remember their statements from Christmas.

Nish is determined to get to the truth, but the women insist they have nothing to hide.

But we've watched them spend the last year concealing their involvement in Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder, and it seems they are set to be rumbled once and for all!

The Six hold a meeting. BBC

Nish insists on going with them all to the police station, as he and The Six are re-interviewed by DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) on the events of Christmas Day.

Later, Nish returns to Suki's house, convinced she is hiding something; and it's not long before he confronts her with what he now knows...

2. The Six face Halloween terror from evil Nish

Nish subjects the women to a night of terror. BBC

Under Nish's instruction, Suki is forced to invite the other women over under false pretences, and as they learn their secret is no longer safe, the situation escalates.

Suki takes matters into her own hands and sends the others home, but it becomes clear that Nish cannot be bought off. Suki later rejects calls from Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) as she prepares for the worst - Nish is moving back into her home!

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Kieron McCarron

While Denise Fox (Diane Parish) speaks to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) about Nish, Avani has some difficult questions for Nish, who summons The Six to meet him in The Queen Vic.

After closing, they await their fate as Nish holds their futures in his hands.

An eerie image shows Kathy, Stacey, Suki, Denise, Linda and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) facing Nish inside the pub, but how will they all fare?

3. Jean Slater bonds with Kojo Asare as Harvey Monroe seeks support elsewhere

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater. BBC

Jean is guilt-ridden over talking to social services about Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), and an ill-timed comment from Kathy upsets her.

Stacey convinces Jean to keep quiet, but she's shamefaced when she spots a tense conversation between Alfie, Kat and Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

Alfie reassures Jean over her actions, and things are also tense between Kat and Alfie, but later, he comforts her over recent events and the pair head to The Vic.

Jean and Harvey in EastEnders. BBC

But it all gets too much for Jean when Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) probes for gossip, and Jean accidentally offends Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).

Harvey tries to cook dinner for Jean after advice from Kathy, but instead, Jean eats with Kojo in the pub to apologise. Harvey is left waiting for Jean at the house, before he heads out to speak to Kathy.

Jean with Kojo. BBC

Kojo saves the day with Jean and the pair have a heart-to-heart, while Stacey convinces Harvey to go easy on Jean as the couple reconcile thanks to a gesture from Jean.

They are interrupted by Kojo, who arrives with a gift for Jean, and Harvey makes excuses to visit Kathy again. After a positive week, Kojo is asked by Elaine to wear his brother George Knight's (Colin Salmon) costume, which he gladly accepts.

As for Jean and Harvey, are they drifting further apart?

4. Avani Nandra-Hart puts on a brave face

Nish with Avani. BBC

It's clear that Avani is still rocked by the events of last week, which saw her older boyfriend, Mason, violently throw her out of his car and leave her alone and injured.

Her dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) sparked a vicious feud when he took his anger out on innocent Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) in frightening fashion.

But, meanwhile, Avani has been left shaken and traumatised by what's happened to her. Can her family support her?

5. Martin Fowler shocked as the market is at risk

Ian and Martin in EastEnders. BBC

Martin is floored when Honey (Emma Barton) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) reveal that the market is at risk of redevelopment.

The trio soon hold a crisis meeting with the market traders at The Vic, discussing the possibility of abolishment of the market and the Square gardens.

The locals hold a crisis meeting. BBC

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is summoned, and reveals the council's plans, but the situation escalates when the locals learn that Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) has been given the prospective contract for the job.

So, just what are the council planning?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.