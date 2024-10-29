EastEnders star Shane Richie teases ‘fireworks’ between Kat and Alfie

It’s what Alfie has hoped for since he made his return to Walford in 2022; but the moment comes just as the pair are in the middle of a delicate situation involving their violent son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) , who is currently living with foster carer Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is left blindsided by a surprise kiss from his ex-wife and soulmate, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), in EastEnders next week.

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com, star Richie shares how Alfie is dealing with what’s happened with Tommy, and how his alter ego steps in to play peacemaker between the fiery Slater women.

He also explains what leads to the romantic turn of events between Kat and Alfie, and discusses the audience’s long-term love affair with the couple, who first got together back in 2003.

Richie also promises an exciting time to come for the beloved characters.

So, ahead of a game-changing week, read on below for the full interview.

How is Alfie coping with the difficult situation with Tommy and Kat’s devastation about what’s happened?

BBC/Kierom McCarron

“Alfie is dealing with it a lot better than Kat and he’s being a rock for her. There’s no ulterior motive from Alfie other than just to help Kat get through this. As parents, they are strong, whether they are together as a couple or not. Alfie feels a bit guilty because he wasn’t around for a lot of Tommy’s upbringing, and when Kat reminds him of that, it really hurts.

“But now Alfie is back, he’s back for good, and he’s told Kat that she can trust him, and he’s got her back. I think Kat gets some relief in knowing there is someone she can rely on.”

Why is Alfie so keen to call a truce between Kat, Jean and Stacey?

“Over 40 years, EastEnders has been a show about how much you need your family. When your back is against the wall, it’s your family who are always there. Kat has cut herself off from the Slaters, so Alfie tries to convince her that the only way to get through this is with the help of the family. Alfie knows he’s right, but Kat can be really stubborn.

“So, he gets this little ploy going with Stacey and Jean where he plans to get them all in the pub together to talk. That’s Alfie’s thing, regardless of whatever is going on in his own world, he’s always happy to help others, and more so than anyone, he wants to help Kat.”

How does Kat react when she realises Alfie has tricked her into meeting Stacey and Jean?

“Kat wants to leave when she realises that she’s been set up, but Alfie puts his foot down. He says, ‘All I am trying to do is help you get through this with people around you who love you and understand.

“So stay where you are, talk through over a glass of wine and I’ll still be here for you when you come out the other side. Whatever you decide, I’m going to stick by you, but at least give it a chance.’”

Freddie makes a comment about the amazing chemistry between Kat and Alfie. What does Alfie make of his observation?

BBC/Kieron McCarron

“Alfie is like, ‘Oh bless him, if only he knew the history!’ There’s 22 years of history there and Freddie is only seeing a little bit of it. Freddie is just noticing the vibe.

“The truth is that Alfie would do anything for Kat and that Kat is the person she wants to be when she’s with Alfie. But they are both fighting against it right now as they are trying to focus on bringing the boys up and all being under the same roof.”

The next day, Kat and Alfie meet with Tommy and the social worker. How does that go?

“It’s difficult and Kat doesn’t quite know which way to turn. But Alfie sees this is a long game and that they need to do this for Tommy. Alfie does this wonderful speech where he talks to Tommy about how no matter what Tommy is going through or how he’s feeling, they are always going to be here for you and that Kat loves him more than anything in the whole world.

“Alfie doesn’t notice but Kat is sitting there, hanging on every word he says. It resonates with Tommy and the social worker, and Alfie was just being Alfie, just telling it like it is. No frills, just saying we love you, and we will be here for you. I think Kat is reminded about why she fell for Alfie 22 years ago.”

They arrive back at the flat, and Kat kisses Alfie. Does that come out of the blue for him?

“Alfie didn’t see it coming at all! When they get back, he can see Kat is a bit gooey-eyed, but he isn’t quite sure what that’s all about. He had no idea because Kat had been reminding him for weeks that they were just friends, and she had no feelings for him.

“Alfie’s resigned himself to this and that they’ll just be living together as parents and bringing up the kids together as friends. But then Kat kisses him, and she kisses him in the way Kat kisses Alfie in the way she would have done back in the day, and it totally upends Alfie’s world!”

Do you think Kat and Alfie could make it work if they decided to give things another go at this stage in their lives?

BBC/Kieron McCarron

“They are at an age now where so much has happened, and they’ve both gone off and done their own thing. Kat and Alfie have gone the long way around, but they are slowly finding each other again. If they did get back together, they would be this powerhouse of a couple because of who they are and their history together.”

Are the viewers keen to see Kat and Alfie reunited?

“People always want to know if they are getting back together. There’s a whole generation of people who were in their late teens when Kat and Alfie first got together and are now in their 40s.

“They grew up with Kat and Alfie being the go-to couple, and now they are in their 40s. They might have found their own Kat or Alfie and are excited that this great love story is rearing its head again. I just say, ‘Watch this space because there will be fireworks!’”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

