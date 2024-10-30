With Bernie out of the picture, Linda was urged not to confess to the police - but did so anyway, feeling it was the only way she could live with herself.

Linda was sent home, with her admission not taken seriously at the time, but The Six have since been rumbled by evil Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Nish terrified The Six. BBC

The women were also re-questioned by police on the events of Christmas, with Linda's fingerprints found on the tarpaulin that was used to cover up the body.

New spoiler lines from the BBC website have teased, though, that The Six's secret will face a new challenge in the coming weeks.

Bernie will make her return on Monday 11th November, and by the end of the week she makes some "demands". What exactly does she want, presumably from Linda and her co-conspirators?

It's safe to say The Six should be very afraid. Let's not forget, Bernie tried to kill Linda after hearing the truth about Keanu's death.

Bernie also knows that Sharon (Letitia Dean), Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Denise (Diane Parish), Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) witnessed the crime, so she's not going to be easily won over.

Will Bernie issue an ultimatum in exchange for her silence, or might she tell the authorities the full extent of Keanu's fate?

Whatever is in store, we're expecting another powerhouse performance from returning star Norris, as Bernie hopefully takes centre stage once more.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

