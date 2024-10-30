The BBC soap this week has seen fresh drama for The Six, as evil Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) tricked Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) into exposing the truth behind the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Since then, Nish has confronted The Six with his knowledge that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) killed Keanu and the rest of them covered it up, claiming he now wants "justice" - and he later told Suki that it would require a sacrifice from her.

On Wednesday, the truth became abundantly clear about what Nish wanted - he did not just want to have sex with Suki once, he wanted her back, and to move back into the Panesar family home.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal, left) is forced into a 'reconciliation' with blackmailing Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry, right). BBC

In the episode, the pair announced their reconciliation to the baffled Panesar-Gulati clan, and later Suki was surprised when the Granthi arrived to bless the relationship between Suki and her terminally ill abusive ex-husband.

Suki's fellow Six member Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) gatecrashed the family meeting and was horrified by the developments, including on behalf of her absent best pal and Suki's true love Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who remains in Yorkshire visiting her estranged mother that Nish had beaten.

However, when seemingly alone, Suki tells Stacey that Nish would take the wrap for the murder of Keanu and she agrees to Nish's demands of a reconciliation, but that she plans to cut off all communication with him entirely when he is in prison and he would die there alone.

This pleased Stacey to know the bizarre turnaround was all a ruse.

Later, Stacey relayed Suki's plan with Nish to keep them out of prison to the rest of The Six, leaving them relieved.

A reckoning awaits between Nish Panesar and The Six in EastEnders. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Yet, once the uncomfortable blessing of Suki and Nish was out of the way, outside No. 41, Nish revealed that he had overheard Suki's private conversation with Stacey.

Given that Suki planned to cut Nish off once he was in prison, Nish revealed that he no longer intended to hand himself in for Keanu's murder, and looked forward to spending his final days in the family home with Suki by his side.

Nish proceeded to kiss a horrified Suki before leaving her on the street - realising she is trapped with the person she hates most in the world.

What will The Six do about Nish now? Will Suki ever be free of him? And what will Eve say when she learns of the 'reunion'?

Well, a Halloween reckoning between The Six and Nish is on the cards...

Read More:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.