As Suki and Eve celebrated their engagement with a big bash at The Albert, Suki was touched when son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) revealed that, thanks to Nish, their young grandson Tye would soon be visiting Walford for the first time.

When dying Nish's grandchildren Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) wanted to invite Nish to the party, naturally, no one else was keen.

But Eve decided to be the bigger person, and gave her blessing for the villain to be included after all.

Suki found Nish and, after an uncharacteristically pleasant exchange, asked him to join the festivities. Nish and Eve even managed a few civil words to each other, and all seemed surprisingly calm.

But on the dancefloor, Eve pointed out that Tye's arrival meant Suki and Nish would be spending time together, and that Eve would be on the sidelines.

Suki insisted that this would not be the case, and that Tye was going to love spending time with Eve. Pretty soon, Eve agreed, Nish would be gone, and Tye would never even remember his grandfather.

As the pair laughed together, Nish listened in, seething that his impending death was such a source of amusement to them.

Later, as Suki and Eve enjoyed their special evening, Nish made a mysterious call, ordering a violent attack that would leave someone hospitalised.

As Nish stared up at the two women, are the affectionately dubbed 'Sukeve' in serious danger?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

