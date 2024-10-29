Having got the truth out of Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Nish made repeated attempts to call Suki's oblivious fiancée Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) until Suki gave him more details.

She was forced to reveal that it was actually Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who struck Nish over the head with a champagne bottle that night.

Nish attacked Suki when she tried to stand up to him, bullying her into calling The Six around under false pretences.

As Kathy, Linda, Denise, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki were taunted by Nish, they asked him what he wanted from them.

Nish insisted he wanted justice, before casually going for a lie-down in Suki's bed!

Meanwhile, Suki persuaded the women to leave her alone to solve their problem, pointing out that she was the only one of them who, so far, hadn't crumbled over keeping their murderous secret.

In a private moment, Suki left Eve a voicemail, lovingly telling her that she only ever wanted Eve and no one else.

Suki faces a dark ultimatum from Nish. BBC

Calling Nish back downstairs, Suki told Nish he could have her back for one night only.

In exchange for his silence, Suki offered him the night with her in their old marital bed, knowing that Nish would enjoy having one over on Eve.

Instead of agreeing, Nish accused Suki of debasing herself, then told her it wasn't all about sex.

Nish had a more "permanent" solution to keep The Six out of prison, telling Suki that after all the sacrifices he had made, it was time for her to make a sacrifice for him.

What will Nish's terms be, and will Suki have no choice but to agree?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

