After spending the past few weeks in Peterborough, where fiancée Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is being held in custody for the murder of Reiss's wife Debbie (Jenny Meier), her real murderer Reiss returned to Walford.

Finding that Sonia's sister Bianca had made herself at home in his absence, Reiss tried to make peace with her, although B certainly didn't regret the accusations she had previously sent his way.

But, choosing to focus on the campaign to free innocent Sonia, Bianca and Reiss made a tentative truce, before Reiss caught up with a stressed Martin Fowler (James Bye).

Teddy's words left Bianca reeling. BBC/Jack Barnes

Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) soon summoned Reiss to a meeting, only to reveal that a contact had footage from a warehouse next to Debbie's care home.

When Bianca heard, she insisted on joining the pair to view the footage, but Reiss rushed Teddy away before she could tag along.

Left alone in the office, Reiss spotted himself on the CCTV, stole the flash drive and fled.

At the house, Bianca confronted Reiss for giving her the slip, but he convinced her that her ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) had caused her to suffer from brain fog.

When Reiss lied that the footage had only shown a cat, Bianca accepted this and left, while Reiss secretly destroyed the flash drive.

But when Teddy informed her that Reiss had legged it with the flash drive, Bianca knew there was only one reason Reiss would do such a thing - he had something to hide.

She rushed back home, finding that Reiss had locked himself inside. As Bianca pounded on the door and demanded answers, how long will it be before she uncovers Reiss's dark deed?

