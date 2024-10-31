There was a shocking twist for The Six in the latest edition of EastEnders, leaving them certain their future was sealed after a dramatic Halloween night.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) was left trapped after agreeing to reconcile with ex-husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) in exchange for his silence over the murder cover up of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Needing an escape from the man who had abused her for decades, Suki fled to the Minute Mart. Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) had a change of heart about Suki's plan and begged her to get away from Nish, but Suki insisted she could handle it.

But back at the house, Suki's obvious discomfort when Nish kissed her led him to turn violent in harrowing scenes.

It soon became clear that Nish intended to rape a terrified Suki, until Stacey rushed in with Nish's grandchildren, Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

Nish with Avani. BBC

Stacey ordered Nish out, but it wasn't until Avani confronted her grandfather on what he had been about to do, and pointed out that Suki did not love him, that Nish finally backed down.

Suki remained worried that Nish was about to blow her secret, and he met with The Six in The Queen Vic.

There, it was revealed that Nish was about to confess to the police that he, not real killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), was responsible for Keanu's death.

Primed with the horrific details of the actual murder, Nish lied to DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) that an injured Keanu was grabbed by Nish's associates under his instruction, and they stabbed Keanu and did a shoddy job of hiding his body.

Nish claimed he had planted the murder weapon at Dean Wicks's (Matt Di Angelo) flat, and that he forced Linda to confess by threatening her family.

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Witnessed by Suki, Nish insisted that, as a dying man, he wanted to do the right thing – and she soon texted The Six that their ordeal was over.

Led away by police, Nish pleaded with Suki not to marry fiancée Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), before being allowed to watch the fireworks alongside Suki – with the ensuing display matching the trademark colours of each of The Six.

As Linda, Suki, Stacey, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), Denise (Diane Parish) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) watched on, can they finally relax, or should they live in fear of Nish's next move?

And is that the last we'll see of Nish?

Whether or not his confession sticks, there will soon be another challenge for The Six on the horizon.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

