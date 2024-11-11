Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) learned of this from her former stepmother, and Ruby's one-time cellmate, Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman), but has so far kept her mouth shut.

But with early spoilers having teased Martin's discovery, brand new images show the moment a furious Ruby bursts in to confront Martin about a missing birth certificate.

James Bye as Martin Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

A showdown ensues as Ruby unleashes her anger at Martin and Sharon, with the secret birth of her son exposed.

The question is, just how will Martin react to this unexpected bombshell?

Judging by the look on his face in these images, the shock and stress of this tense situation has well and truly set in for Martin!

Stacey witnesses the row. BBC

It seems the row takes place at Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) home, and EastEnders fans will recall that Stacey and Ruby were sworn enemies the last time they saw each other.

Ruby framed innocent Stacey for assault, lying that Stace pushed her down the stairs and caused Ruby to suffer a miscarriage.

So, as well as wondering how Martin will fare in the impending scenes, we're left pondering whether Stacey will challenge Ruby over her behaviour.

Martin, Sharon and Ruby in EastEnders. BBC

As the daughter of late crime boss Johnny Allen (Billy Murray), Ruby has more than proven her worth as a villain.

Will Ruby continue this legacy, or has she turned over a new leaf in the time she's been away from Albert Square?

All will be revealed very soon, as star Lytton reprises the role she first played in 2005.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.