Chrissie said that Ruby later left to have her baby, so Ruby must have been telling the truth when she insisted she was pregnant with Martin's child the day she was arrested.

At the time, Sharon failed to deliver this news to Martin, finding him stressed enough while dealing with the unjust incarceration of his other ex-wife, Sonia (Natalie Cassidy).

But with Ruby set to make a comeback soon, it looks like Martin is about to learn the truth at last, as the BBC website teases that, on Monday 18th November, "Sharon has some big news for Martin".

In the following episode, Sharon and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) will be on hand to support Martin, but there are currently no more teasers on the storyline.

We can only assume that Sharon spills the secret that Martin has another child out there somewhere – but just how will he react?

Whatever happens next, we're expecting at least one showdown when Ruby makes her way back to Walford!

Ahead of Martin's shocking discovery, the legacy character has been busy worrying about his livelihood, with council plans for the market leaving him and the other locals holding emergency meetings.

Meanwhile, Martin continues to campaign for the release of innocent Sonia, clueless that her other half, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), is responsible for the murder Sonia has been accused of.

As Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) confronts guilty Reiss, will Martin begin to suspect foul play himself?

