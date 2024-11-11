The drama centred around Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) as he tried to exert more control over Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

But Jack was determined to not let the troublesome Mitchell get the best of him, and set about trying to find out what happened to his ex girlfriend, Shireen, who disappeared without a trace one day.

Equally keen to know what happened was Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), who has grown rather fond of the loveable rogue of late.

There was bad news in store for Harry, when the police arrived out of the blue to arrest him for her murder, and while Teddy (Roland Manookian) insisted it was OK and Harry was innocent, it did nothing to stop the police from cuffing him and getting him ready to take to the station.

But no sooner had that happened, a blonde-haired woman in a fierce red coat arrived which Harry of course recognised as his mum.

She said for him not to worry, they know he's innocent, as she offered Teddy a smile and wink at her arrival.

It's clear to see she's going to be causing some drama on the Square, but what exactly will she get up to?

And what brought her to Walford at such convenient timing?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

