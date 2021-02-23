6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ruby accuses Stacey and Gray gets jealous

Guilty Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) blames herself for what happened to Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), leading to a violent showdown as shocking accusations are made.

Advertisement

The affair between Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) derails when a deal between the Mitchells and Panesars turns dangerous, and Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) fumes when Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) reveals she’s dating Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 1st – 5th March 2021.

Stacey blames herself for Ruby’s trauma

Ruby world has been turned upside down after recent tragic twists, and Stacey feels terrible at the part she played in her frenemy’s accident. Seeking out Martin Fowler (James Bye) to apologise, Stace is full of remorse towards her ex as he struggles to cope.

Sympathy and understanding then goes out the window when Ruby tells Martin that suspicious Stacey, along with Kush, didn’t believe she was pregnant in the first place and held her hostage in the club office until she did a test. Martin gets mad and punches his mate, as shocking accusations fly that have huge repercussions.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Phil discovers Kat’s betrayal

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) broker a deal for their shifty clans to combine their menacing might and team up for a money laundering scheme. Trouble is, Kat has been shooting her mouth off to gangster associate Stas about the Mitchells’ bad-mouthing him, after getting annoyed with lover Phil, jeopardising the whole set-up.

Ben reports back to his dad and is stunned when Phil confirms he and Kat are an item. Well, neighbours with benefits at least. Rocked by the apparent betrayal, where does this leave the Square’s newest, potentially explosive pairing? And despite claiming it’s purely physical, how serious are they about each other?

Gray is jealous of Whitney and Kush

Grim Gray still has his eye on Whitney, not realising she’s over her little crush and is enjoying a clandestine romance with Kush. Blowing up at his childminder for letting his kids attend a playdate at Raymond’s where serial killer Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) could turn up at any minute (we’ll brush over the irony of Gray being a multiple murderer himself), he offers to buy her a drink to apologise as he continues to play with her emotions.

It doesn’t quite go to plan, however, as Whitney and Kush then go public with their relationship and break the news to Gray in the Vic. Seething with jealousy, Gray buries the urge to throttle his love rival – but with Kush soon to exit, could the lawyer soon be burying the stall-holder’s dead body next to Tina Carter’s?

Chelsea seduces Jack

It’s a neat twist having Denise Fox (Diane Parish) team up with Lucas to bail out Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), after initially thinking he was back to carry on his killing spree. Maybe he is, but for now we’re meant to trust Lucas has repented and wants to help his daughter. For now…

Dee confides in boyfriend Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) she and her ex are going undercover to bust a drugs ring to get Chels out of trouble, and the cop predictably insists he call it in to his bobby bosses. Panicking Chelsea begs DI Branning to keep quiet, and flirtily reminds him they were once a couple… Will cheeky Chelsea really resort to seducing her mum’s man to save her own skin?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) is less than keen when Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) tells him she and Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) are doing ‘hostess’ work at the club to fleece cash from strangers. He forbids his wife to get involved, despite their landlady threatening to up the rent. When Tiff rescues Dotty from a sleazy punter, Ms Cotton opens up about the extent of her debts – pleading with Tiff to ignore Keegs and help her make some money, is she luring her housemate into danger?

Despite his mum trying to put the mockers on it, Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) goes on a date with Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and the pair get on famously. Finally, the tasty teacher opens up about the mysterious medical condition he’s been hiding – much to Lola’s shock. What’s the big secret?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.