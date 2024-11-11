Killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was in good spirits as she looked to the future, and to reclaiming her sobriety.

But that all changed when Bernie accosted her, reminding Linda that she was out for blood over the murder of Bernie's brother Keanu (Danny Walters).

In the pub cellar, Linda insisted that she had tried to hand herself in for her crime, but that she wasn't believed. A disgusted Bernie declared that she was going to the police, then handed Linda a bottle of vodka and walked away.

Meanwhile, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) arrived home from a trip with fiancée Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), and it wasn't long before Bernie paid Suki a visit.

Suki set the record straight about her ex-husband, Nish (Navin Chowdhry), making a false confession for the murder.

She revealed the extent of Nish's abuse, likening it to Keanu's violent act on Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and the ordeal of Bernie's late sister Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer), who was murdered by her own husband, Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith).

With that, Suki insisted that Nish was using his imprisonment to punish her, and pleaded with Bernie not to make the situation any worse.

At The Queen Vic, Sharon received a message warning her that Bernie was back, and when the latter locked eyes on Sharon, the scene was set for another showdown.

As for Linda, she cancelled on her support worker, before drinking from the vodka bottle. But with Bernie's promise ringing in her ears, will Linda and the rest of The Six finally face the music?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.