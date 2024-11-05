Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) is hurt when she hears of recent events, and Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) gets a grilling.

Also, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) struggles with loneliness.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 11th - 14th November 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Nicola Mitchell arrives - with a secret

Nicola and Harry. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is determined to break Harry's hold over him, using his police connections to delve into the case of Harry's missing girlfriend, Shireen.

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) warns Harry, and he demands that she get Jack to back down, or he'll reveal her role in the plot against her dad.

Penny persuades Jack to let her meet Shireen's friend Felicity, and tries to warn her off - but Felicity's account of what happened to Shireen leaves Penny chilled to the bone.

Teddy confronting Nicola in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The police later arrive to arrest Harry, with Jack and Penny watching on. It's at that moment that Harry and Barney's (Lewis Bridgeman) mum, Nicola, arrives.

Her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) annoys Phil with a low-ball offer for Peggy's, and dismisses him. Then, faced with Nicola's unexpected presence, Teddy demands to know what she's doing in Walford.

Nicola claims she got a tip-off about Harry's arrest and is here to help. But Teddy decides to weaponise a big secret from Nicola's recent past, and as the week continues, Nicola continues to get under Teddy's skin.

Nicola gets her feet under the table. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She also takes an immediate dislike to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), before introducing herself to Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and wangling an invite to the lunch Honey has arranged with Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Teddy.

During the meal, Nicola puts Billy and Honey in the picture about her marriage to Teddy, delighting in making him squirm.

Bagging herself a place to stay, Nicola decides to keep stirring when she overhears Teddy arranging a meeting with Phil to sign the paperwork for the bar sale. Cornering Phil for a chat, what does Nicola have planned?

2. Harry Mitchell wants revenge on Penny Branning after arrest

Harry confronts Penny. BBC

Nicola plans to get to the bottom of Penny's involvement in Harry's arrest, while Jack demands to know what Penny said to the Mitchells.

Harry is gunning for Penny, and shares some home truths with Jack.

But with Jack having been blackmailed over his attack on Harry, how will their showdown end? And is Harry guilty of murdering his ex?

3. Bernie Taylor returns and confronts The Six

Linda and Bernie in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) is relieved to see her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) sober and focusing on her recovery. But Linda's newfound positivity is destroyed when Bernie returns.

Linda is forced to explain her failed confession over Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder, and Bernie is fuming about Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) taking the rap.

She warns that neither of them can ever move on. Bernie then storms over to Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), who tries a different tactic to calm her down.

Later, when Bernie confronts Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Kathy apologises and asks for forgiveness. How will Bernie respond? Are The Six about to face the music, or can they keep their freedom?

4. Eve Unwin hurt by revelations about Suki Panesar

Suki and Eve in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Suki begs her family to keep quiet about her and Nish's blessing so she can tell fiancée Eve herself, but soon Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) blows the secret.

Eve is reeling and doesn't buy Suki's attempts to explain herself.

The Panesars have a tense dinner. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eve heads to The Queen Vic, but can Suki make amends?

Of course, Eve has no idea that Suki only agreed to Nish's terms to stop the truth of Keanu's murder from coming out.

After almost a year of keeping her composure, is Suki about to lose everything?

5. Gina Knight teases Junior Knight amid George Knight's request

Junior and George in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Junior is upset that young son Xavier won't be coming to George (Colin Salmon) and Elaine's wedding, so his half-sister Gina (Francesca Henry) tries to cheer him up.

Gina makes a bet that if she can get a date to the event in the next 24 hours, Junior must bring his mystery girlfriend as his own plus one.

Both Gina and their sister Anna (Molly Rainford) get dates, but when Gina tells Junior he's lost the bet and has to bring his mystery woman along, more ribbing from Gina leads Junior to admit that he's been dumped.

Elaine later encourages George to ask Junior to be his best man, but George is too scared he'll be rejected and asks Phil instead.

Phil realises what's going on and urges George to be brave, so George finally asks Junior to stand by his side on his big day. What will Junior say?

6. Phil Mitchell grows more isolated

Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) both separately try to talk to Phil as he becomes increasingly isolated.

Phil, however, covers his emotions and refuses to open up. Sharon later tries to get Phil to see sense about selling Peggy's, wondering if he really wants to get rid of the place.

The club sale continues to affect Phil's mood, but he closes down Sharon's attempts to talk to him about it.

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) tries to convince Phil to hire him for freelance work in Ritchie Scott's (Sian Webber) absence, but will Phil agree?

And can anyone help Phil open up as his loneliness overwhelms him?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.