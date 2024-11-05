Of course, Eve won't know the half of it, as Suki only went back to Nish in order to protect The Six's murderous secret, before dying Nish ultimately made a false confession that he killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com, Heather Peace talks us through the revelation from Eve's perspective, sharing her alter ego's confusion and longstanding feelings over Suki's link to Nish.

As Eve remains oblivious to the depths of her partner's secrecy, you'll just have to wait and see how Suki explains herself.

In the meantime, read on below for the full chat with Peace.

The drama kicks off this week when Eve and the Panesars get together for a meal after she arrives back from visiting her mum. Does she notice the awkward atmosphere?

"Definitely, Eve reads the room straight away. She says, 'Let’s address the elephant in the room,' thinking this atmosphere is based on the version of events that Suki told her about Nish killing Keanu at Christmas.

"She even says, 'Suki has told me about everything that’s gone on with Nish, and let’s put it all to bed.' That’s when Avani reveals that Suki and Nish had a blessing…"

What's her reaction when Avani blurts out the truth about the blessing?

The Panesars have a tense dinner. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"It’s absolute confusion! Eve doesn’t understand the motivation behind it, so at this point, she is reeling and just wants to clear the room to find out what the hell is going on and what’s happened. It comes out of the blue."

Does Eve think Suki has cheated on her with Nish?

"There is a moment where Eve considers that might have happened. I think the thought flashes across Eve’s brain."

Does Eve believe that Suki would get back with Nish?

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar. BBC/Jack Barnes

"What we have to remember is that Eve has been here before, where she and Suki were together and then she went back to Nish. When they were having the affair, Suki was still sleeping with Nish, so Eve has dealt with this before.

"The jealousy she feels is based on what Eve has already been through with Suki. She had to live with the heartbreak of knowing her soul mate, the woman she is completely in love with, was sharing a bed with Nish."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

