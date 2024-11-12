Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) warns her on, off lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) to back off, while Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) makes a monumental decision.

Finally, as the market traders find more support, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) has an admirer close to the cause.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 18th - 21st November 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Ruby Allen returns – and it's war with Martin Fowler

Ruby arrives back in Walford. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) struggles to find the right time to tell Martin that Ruby gave birth to his baby, as Martin is distracted by the market closure.

Later, Sharon finally tells Martin what she knows, courtesy of Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) who shared a prison cell with Ruby until she left to give birth to Martin's son.

Martin is stunned, and confides in another ex, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who wonders if it's even true.

Sharon soon produces a birth certificate, and Martin tries to get Ruby's address from Sharon, just as Ruby arrives to accuse Martin of stealing from her.

Martin and Stacey in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon steps in to correct Ruby when the latter accuses Martin of breaking in, and Martin demands to know if they have a child together.

Ruby admits they have a son, but after a war of words with Stacey, Ruby drops another bombshell.

Martin confronts Ruby, insisting on answers, and before long, Stacey is pledging her support as Martin prepares to go to battle against Ruby!

Who will win this war?

2. Elaine Peacock drops a bombshell on Linda Carter

Elaine's hen party is underway. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine and her hens are getting ready for their night at The Queen Vic, while George Knight (Colin Salmon) plans to meet the stags at The Boxing Den.

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) reveals he has a big surprise for Elaine, while Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) asks Elaine to invite Cindy to the hen party and wedding.

Elaine in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine reluctantly agrees, before Johnny proudly announces the night's entertainment – a drag queen. Elaine is stunned, and Johnny and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) question her reaction to the drag queen.

Elaine refuses to talk, so Linda seeks answers at the laundrette, but is told to speak to her mum. Back at the pub, Linda presses Elaine to explain, and she tells Linda the truth. What does she reveal?

Elaine opens up to Linda. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week continues, Elaine asks Johnny to help her draw up a pre-nuptial agreement for her marriage to George. Johnny agrees, and begins gathering the relevant information.

George surprises Elaine with a thoughtful present, telling her he can't wait to marry her; but his good mood disappears when he learns she wants a prenup. Will Elaine open up to George on her reasons?

3. Lauren Branning discovers she's pregnant

Peter and Lauren in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren is still struggling with pain from the crush, and snaps at Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and their son Louie. Tearful Lauren admits she's not coping, and has booked a doctor's appointment.

The GP tells Lauren she needs to reduce her pain medication, and that she can't have another prescription.

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But when Lauren chats to Anna about her symptoms, Anna suggests Lauren might be pregnant.

In the pub toilets, Lauren does a pregnancy test, and it's positive!

How will Peter react, and is Lauren happy about the news?

4. Cindy Beale gives Junior Knight a warning

Cindy and Junior. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At George's stag do, Junior and a drunk Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) get into a war of words over Cindy.

George later tells Junior he didn't need to row with Ian on his behalf, but George remains clueless as to Junior's true motivations.

Cindy eventually warns Junior to stop playing games, giving him a piece of her mind for his argument with Ian.

But will Junior back off, or will he convince Cindy to take up with him once more after she ended their affair?

5. Jean Slater makes investment decision

Kat and Jean Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean gets a phone call from an investment company about her pension pot, and talks to the advisor about making more of her money.

She's intrigued by what they offer, and later, Jean makes a decision about her investment.

But is she right to be so trustworthy?

6. The market traders gain an ally – and he's smitten with Honey Mitchell

Honey and Billy Mitchell. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mr Lister (Nicholas Wilton) is back next week, with Martin wanting answers over the sad fate of Bridge Street market.

By the end of the week, Lister announces that he'll stay on and help the traders fight against the plans to close the market.

When a delighted Honey hugs him in thanks for his gesture, Mr Lister is thrilled!

Back when Honey first became market inspector, it was clear that Lister was smitten with the now engaged Honey, but will she realise how he feels?

