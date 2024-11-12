Returning to Walford, Bernie wasted no time in confronting the women who covered up her brother Keanu's (Danny Walters) murder.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) attempted to convince Bernie to drop her vendetta and accept that Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), and not true killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), would be punished for what happened.

Meanwhile, as Linda drunkenly spiralled once more, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) told Suki's family that they had set a wedding date for New Year's Day.

But Eve was devastated to learn that, in her absence, fiancée Suki (Balvinder Sopal) had had a blessing ceremony with evil Nish.

Eve desperately tried to find out what Nish had done to make Suki go through with it. Trapped by the secret she was harbouring, Suki claimed that she simply felt bad for Nish at the time, and Eve stormed out.

Drowning her sorrows in The Queen Vic, Eve got chatting to Bernie.

But as an upset Eve spoke of Suki's kind nature, Bernie could take no more and blurted out the truth.

"Nish didn't take Keanu away from me - Linda killed him. And your wonderful Suki, she helped her get away with it."

As Eve reels from this revelation, how will Suki cope with the fallout? Could this spell the end of Sukeve?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

